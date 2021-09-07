Rangers Latest News: Shock over Glen Kamara situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Glen Kamara was in-demand during the transfer window, with transfer insider Dean Jones confirming there was Premier League interest in the Rangers midfielder.

What's the latest news involving Kamara?

The Finland international is still with Scottish Premiership title holders Rangers but Kamara has confirmed feelers were put out by clubs from different countries as they looked to negotiate a switch.

West Ham United, fresh from registering a club record Premier League points tally, lodged an enquiry for the 25-year-old's services in July.

Newly-promoted Watford were also keen on the defensive midfielder ahead of the new campaign getting underway, while Arsenal also considered a move after growing frustrated in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portugal international Ruben Neves.

Reports suggest the Gunners, who were hoping to seal Kamara's return after seeing him come through the north London club's academy, even offered the Rangers ace a five-year contract as they looked to get the deal over the line.

Kamara has insisted that he is committed to Rangers, who have opened talks over a new contract as his current deal expires in 2023, despite summer interest also coming from Aston Villa, Brentford and Ukrainian outfit Dynamo Kiev.

What has Dean Jones said about Kamara?

Kamara was not the only Rangers title winner to attract suitors during the summer transfer window, with Leeds United being long-term admirers of winger Ryan Kent and the Glasgow side rejecting offers from Porto and Cagliari for Alfredo Morelos.

All three are still on Rangers' books despite the interest, but Jones concedes he was shocked to see Kamara remain at Ibrox beyond last week's deadline.

He told GMS: "There was interest in the three of them but I am probably most surprised that Kamara didn't go.

"There was such interest in him from across Europe and a few clubs in the Premier League that I thought he would go and it just didn't materialise."

How has Kamara performed this season?

Despite the uncertainty over his future at the start of the campaign, Kamara has started every fixture he has been available for this season, having been forced to miss three European ties due to suspension.

He has become a key cog in Rangers boss Steven Gerrard's side since joining from Dundee in January 2019 and made 51 appearances last term.

Having played every minute of Finland's Euro 2020 campaign during the summer, he also featured in his country's international friendly with Wales earlier this month.

