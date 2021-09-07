Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay is playing at a ridiculously high level at the moment.

The Dutch forward has been exceptional in his first few appearances for Barcelona since joining from Lyon in the summer and he's arguably been even better for his country during the international break.

Depay netted a brace in the recent 4-0 victory over Montenegro in 2022 World Cup qualifying, which took the former Lyon man to 30 goals on international duty overall.

That's an exceptional record and on Tuesday evening, the fleet-footed forward scored number 31 in a must-win home match versus Turkey.

The Barcelona man received the ball just outside his own penalty area and played a stunning first-time chipped pass into the path of Davy Klaassen.

His teammate responded with a brilliant lofted ball of his own, one which looped over the Turkish defence and into Depay's path.

The striker took a flawless touch with his trusty right peg and then prodded the ball past goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

It was a stupidly good goal and you can watch the magnificent strike in the video below.

Video: Depay's stunner v Turkey

What a goal that is. Dare we say it, poetry in motion?

Barcelona endured a pretty tough summer, especially given the fact they lost Lionel Messi, but in Depay they've acquired a truly world-class footballer.

The ex-Manchester United player also had a key role in Holland's first goal of the evening versus Turkey.

Van Gaal's side took the lead after just 45 seconds through Klaassen and it was Depay who assisted the goal with yet another moment of magic.

Take a look for yourself here...

Video: Depay's beautiful assist for Klaassen

Beautiful, simply beautiful.

When Holland and Depay click into gear, they're seriously fun to watch.

Before half-time in Amsterdam, the 27-year-old netted goal number 32 for Holland from the penalty spot to put his nation in a commanding position.

