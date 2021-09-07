Everton latest news: Fresh update emerges on James Rodriguez situation

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton are still trying to offload playmaker James Rodriguez, as revealed by transfer insider Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Rodriguez?

The 30-year-old was a regular in the Everton first-team last term when fit, registering 11 goal contributions in 23 top-flight appearances for the club.

However, he has not played under Rafael Benitez this season, and recently admitted that he did not even know who the team were playing.

He was linked with a move away last month but this failed to materialise, and he is currently still on Everton's books.

What has Dean Jones said about Rodriguez?

Although the transfer window has closed in most countries in Europe, it is still open for a select few, meaning that there remains a possibility that Rodriguez could depart Goodison Park in the coming days.

Jones has claimed that Everton want to move Rodriguez on in the coming days, but he doubts whether this will be possible due to the 80-cap international's lucrative wages.

He said: “I think it’s starting to make more sense that he goes because he doesn’t want to be there and he’s on such a huge amount of money that it’s not really in Everton’s interest to keep a player that’s their biggest earner when he’s not really committed.

“If you can find an ‘out’ then they will. Obviously, there are limited opportunities right now but there are a few potential destinations. So they’ll definitely explore and stuff. Everton will be open to it. Obviously, it will come down to whether anybody can offer the terms that will suit Everton and it’s pretty unlikely to be honest – he’s on huge money.

“So, if it doesn’t work out then Everton will do all they can to integrate him into that team and get him in form for the rest of the season. I can’t see him staying beyond this season. Let’s just see what happens for this month really. They are definitely trying to work something out.”

Is there anyway back for Rodriguez at Everton?

It seems that time is running out for Rodriguez, who earns £140,000-a-week, to find a new club, so he could stay at Everton until next summer.

Jones appears to think that the Toffees will look to bring him back into the side but that may not be easy to do given that Benitez has deployed a 4-4-2 formation in Everton's last two league games.

This system does not suit Rodriguez as he would ideally like to play as a No. 10. Therefore, he may have to wait patiently for his opportunity to win back his place in the side.

Still, he is a classy operator who won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2014, and if he shows that he is dedicated on the training pitch, he could return to the starting XI in the not-too-distant future for the Merseyside club.

