Newcastle Latest News: Big concern over summer signing Joe Willock

Joe Willock has to show consistency in his performances after making a big-money move to Newcastle United during the transfer window, according to Chronicle Live journalist Liam Kennedy.

What's the latest news involving Willock?

Willock became Newcastle's only senior signing of the window after completing a move worth in excess of £20million from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The 22-year-old made the permanent switch to St James’ Park after enjoying a successful loan spell with the Tyneside club, where he scored eight goals in 14 appearances, last season.

During his time with the Magpies, Willock also became the first player to score in seven consecutive Premier League fixtures since Alan Shearer.

After sealing the central midfielder's arrival, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce confirmed Willock had been his number one transfer target throughout the summer.

The move was sealed despite Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta originally insisting Willock still had a future at the Emirates Stadium and was part of his plans.

Arteta's comments resulted in Newcastle then attempting to secure Willock's services on another loan deal instead, but the Magpies were eventually able to complete a permanent transfer.

What has Liam Kennedy said about Willock?

Kennedy has called on Willock to turn in impressive performances on a regular basis after being backed by Newcastle in the transfer market.

He told GMS: "I think the move to Newcastle is beneficial for him. Personally, I rate Joe Willock really highly and think he fits really well into this team.

"But what I would question is has he got that consistency? Even in his 14-game, eight-goal performance at the back-end of last season, his form at times was very patchy.

"It was patchy to the point where he was dropped from the team in that period before going on that rich goalscoring vein of form at the end of the season.

"Joe Willock was very in and out and Arsenal knew he still has a lot of development to do."

How has Willock performed this season?

Having been forced to miss the opening Premier League clash of the season against West Ham United due to signing too late to register in time, Willock has started both of Newcastle's Premier League clashes since.

Willock was also introduced as a late substitute in the Magpies' League Cup second round clash with Premier League rivals Burnley but could not stop Bruce's side being knocked out of the competition following a penalty shoot-out.

