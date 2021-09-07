Tottenham News: £53.8m star's "attitude problem" revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele may have an attitude problem, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Ndombele?

The 24-year-old has not featured for Spurs yet this season, and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to question the commitment of the France international last month.

Ndombele, who arrived in north London for £53.8m in 2019, was linked with a move away from the club after falling out of favour but a deal could not be agreed with another side, meaning that he remains at Tottenham for now.

What has Dean Jones said about Ndombele?

Ndombele's start to the current season is similar to his opening campaign at Spurs in 2019/20 when he struggled to cement his place in the team managed by Jose Mourinho.

Jones has pointed out that Ndombele has now had issues with successive managers, and this could be down to one thing - his attitude.

He said: “I think that it’s not just this manager that’s had this problem. It happened before as well under Mourinho and I don’t like to tarnish people with the whole attitude thing but I have heard it a few times now.

“People questioning his attitude, and when you keep hearing it you start to wonder how much truth there is as there’s a different manager that’s not putting him in their plans.”

Can Ndombele force his way into Nuno's plans?

As things stand, Nuno seems to have a settled midfield three of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp and Dele Alli. This trio have started all three of Tottenham's Premier League games this season, and helped the side to maximum points from these matches, so there seems very little need to change things.

Furthermore, it appears that Nuno is relying on his midfield being hard-working and difficult to break down, while Ndombele has been accused of not putting in enough effort off the ball in the past. With this in mind, it is difficult to see Ndombele getting back into the side in the near future.

However, he did show flashes of brilliance last year, as he did get a run of games in the team after seemingly gaining the trust of Mourinho towards the latter stages of his time in charge.

This indicates that Ndombele could still win over Nuno and force his way into his plans if he can show the right attitude in training to prove that he is ready to fight for a starting berth.

