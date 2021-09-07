Leeds United news: Marcelo Bielsa tipped to make key change vs Liverpool

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds presenter Joe Wainman reckons that deadline day signing Daniel James could be thrown in for his Whites debut against Liverpool this weekend.

When did Daniel James sign for Leeds?

Having missed out on the Welshman more than two-and-a-half years prior following a late collapse in January 2019, Marcelo Bielsa finally got his man on August 31st to end a generally quiet window for the Yorkshire giants.

James had started Manchester United's victory at Wolves two days earlier, but the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho virtually sealed his Old Trafford exit, which allowed Leeds to swoop on deadline day and secure a £25m deal.

Since making the switch to Elland Road, James has featured heavily for Wales over the international break, which suggests that he could be in line to be involved against Liverpool this weekend.



What has Wainman said about James' potential debut?

Despite what will be only a handful of training sessions with his new teammates, Wainman believes that James might get the nod and replace Raphinha in the side.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It takes any player adapting time under Bielsa. But I imagine he will be used pretty quick, and he may have to be used because if the Brazilian FA have their way, then Raphinha might not even play against Liverpool.



"He might have to have a five-day sanction, so that might mean Dan James gets thrown straight in."

What are the chances of James starting against Liverpool?

Bielsa has opted to start with the same front-four in two of Leeds' three Premier League matches this season, which would suggest that he's unlikely to shake things up.

However, Raphinha, who rescued a point against Everton in Leeds' first home game last month, is currently away on international duty with Brazil, which could keep him out of the visit of Liverpool, with current UK government guidelines stating that players must isolate for 10 days should they spend time in a red listed country.

Raphinha's absence will leave Bielsa with limited attacking players after Helder Costa moved to Valencia on deadline day.

But James' arrival is a timely one and with plenty of game-time for both club and country already this season, his match sharpness shouldn't be a problem, which could see him make his Leeds bow at what will be a red-hot Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.

