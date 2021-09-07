Chelsea latest news: 6 ft 3 Blues star urged to find new club as window closes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek needs to find a club that is willing to put their faith in him if he is to resurrect his career, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Loftus-Cheek?

The 6 foot 3 midfielder is somewhat of a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge, having made just eight top-flight appearances for the club since the start of the 2019/20 season.

He spent last year on loan at Fulham, and was linked with another move away in the recent transfer window but he ended up staying at Chelsea.

What has Dean Jones said about Loftus-Cheek?

Loftus-Cheek has been left in limbo at Chelsea, having failed to play a single minute for the club so far this season.

Jones admits to having some sympathy for the 25-year-old, and has urged him to find a club and a manager who truly appreciate him.

He said: “It’s quite sad the way things haven’t opened up for him but even at Fulham last season, I’m just not really sure what Loftus-Cheek gives at this point. I’m not sure what kind of position he should be playing and where you’re going to get the best out of him.

“And I think he needs to find that himself. He needs to find a club and a manager that completely believe in him and can kind of adapt to him as much as he adapts into a team quickly.”

Can Loftus-Cheek get his career back on track?

Chelsea have an abundance of talent in attacking midfield positions, with Thomas Tuchel being able to call upon Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech to provide support to Romelu Lukaku in the final third. It is hard to imagine Loftus-Cheek displacing any of these players in the coming months.

Still, he has shown his quality before, impressing during a loan spell at Crystal Palace in 2017/18 to force his way into Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, and then returning to Chelsea the following year to score 10 goals in all competitions.

An Achilles tendon rupture halted his progress and he has struggled to recover from that in recent seasons, but there can be little doubt that he is good enough to perform at this level when on top form.

If he can secure a move away from Chelsea in January and build some confidence, he could get his career back on track and still have his best years ahead of him.

