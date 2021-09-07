Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

There can be no argument. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever to have laced up a pair of boots.

Just last week, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the most prolific goalscorer in international football history when he notched his 110th and 111th career goals for his native Portugal, against the Republic of Ireland.

Before bagging that accolade, the 36-year-old was already the leading marksman in the history of the Champions League, having found the net an astonishing 134 times in Europe's premier club competition.

All in all, Ronaldo has 674 goals in 895 appearances in club football. You don't hit those sort of numbers without being able to score goals in a wide variety of ways.

CR7 might be renowned for both his impressive aerial ability and a lethal right-foot, but that's not to say that his left-foot is any kind of slouch.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

In fact, a compilation of Ronaldo's best goals with his left peg has gone viral, proving that there's absolutely nothing weak about it.

Premier League 2021/22: Fixtures, Results, Odds, Ball, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

The two-minute package kicks off with Ronaldo's dazzling effort from 2014 for Real Madrid against Schalke in the Champions League. The superstar torments the German side's defence with a series of silky stepovers, before nonchalantly whipping the ball into the net with his left foot.

Ronaldo obviously enjoyed that particular piece of wizardry, as he later repeated the dose with a similar finish against Galatasary.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

The ease with which Ronaldo takes each opportunity in the two-plus minute package really is something to behold. The Manchester United man makes something that most could only dream of doing once look effortless every single time.

With each goal that flies in off Ronaldo's left boot, it becomes clear that the star's weaker side is the sort of asset that many a striker would love to have in their locker. Put simply, he doesn't have a weak foot.

You can check out the impressive highlight reel here...

It's the diversity of Ronaldo's finishing ability that makes him such a dangerous player for opposition defences to deal with. He might be entering the final years of his career, but we wouldn't bet against Ronaldo landing a few more of these left-footed gems before he calls it a day.

Arteta OUT Show (Via The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News