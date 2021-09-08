Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Memphis Depay is man on a mission in 2021.

In his first three games for Barcelona since signing from Lyon on a free transfer in the summer, the 27-year-old has netted two goals and contributed an assist.

Due to his impressive start to life in Catalonia, football fans expected big things from him in the September international break and Depay has certainly delivered.

The skilful forward followed up his brace against Montenegro last week with a hat-trick and an assist in a 6-1 victory over Turkey on Tuesday evening.

That result means Holland are now top of their World Cup qualifying group with a goal difference of +16.

Depay's heroics in his 71st international match also saw him reach 33 goals overall, the same number as the legendary Johan Cruyff managed for the Dutch national team.

RANKING THE BEST & WORST TRANSFERS | Football Terrace

Not a bad night's work, eh?

As you've probably guessed, Depay's overall performance versus Turkey was of the highest order.

His individual highlights from the game in Amsterdam are a joy to watch and they prove that the former Manchester United man is now a genuine superstar.

Take a look at the footage here...

Video: Depay's highlights vs Turkey

His first goal of the evening was absolutely stunning, while the Panenka penalty that put Holland 3-0 ahead was perfectly executed - and incredibly cheeky.

It was also Depay's shrewd movement and deft touch that resulted in Caglar Soyuncu picking up a second yellow card towards the end of the second half.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The guy really is the definition of world-class these days and for Barcelona fans, he will certainly soften the blow of losing Lionel Messi this summer.

Football fans on Twitter were unsurprisingly raving about Depay's performance and you can check out some of the best reaction below.

Fans react to Depay's masterclass

Well played, Memphis.

Depay has now scored 12 goals for Holland in 2021, equalling the record set by Patrick Kluivert way back in 2000.

He now trails the country's all-time leading scorer Robin van Persie by just 17 goals and given his age, Depay has a serious chance of equalling - or surpassing - that tally in the next couple of years.

1 of 20 At what age did Messi join Barcelona? 10 11 12 13

News Now - Sport News