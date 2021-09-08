Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It finally happened.

Much like a myriad of great strikers before him, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland missed the kind of chance that proves he is in fact capable of making mistakes. Indeed, when a clip emerges of a lethal marksman missing from merely yards out, you know it's a departure from the status quo.

Playing for Norway against minnows Gibraltar in a 2022 World Cup Qualifier held in Oslo, the 21-year-old missed what looked like a simple chance to add to his international tally after being played through by striking partner, Alexander Sorloth.

Finding himself in space after a cutback from the byline, Haaland showed good movement to move between markers and seemed destined to tap in from close range, as you can see in Sky Sports' video below.

Upon closer inspection, the ball does appear to bobble just as Haaland swings his foot to shoot but, such has been the relentless regularity of his goals since bursting onto the scene at Red Bull Salzburg in 2019/20, it's incredibly strange to see him miss.

It's worth mentioning, however, that the Dortmund star had already scored twice and would still manage to complete his hat-trick in the dying embers of the game, one that ended in a 6-1 victory for the home side.

As you can imagine, there has been some interesting fan reaction too.

"This is CGI," commented one Reddit user.

"'I didn't know he could do that," said another.

"1000 pushups after the game," joked an observer on the platform.

"Needs updating," claimed another.

Given just how easily Haaland has adapted to life in one of Europe's major five leagues, as well as to international football where he has scored 12 goals in 15 games, most of the comments centre around jokes about how the goalscoring machine briefly malfunctioned.

Luckily for Dortmund, it doesn't tend to happen often.

News Now - Sport News