Nike have produced some amazing adverts down the years.

There was the famous ‘Secret Tournament’ from 2002 that pitted some of the best players in the world at the time against each other in a cage.

Then you had ‘Take It To The Next Level’ in 2008, an advert directed by Guy Ritchie that charted the rise of a professional footballer and it featured cameos from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

But perhaps the very best football-themed commercial produced by Nike came in 2014 and it was titled ‘Winner Stays On’.

The advert first dropped in the build-up to that year’s World Cup in Brazil and it featured a selection of the company’s top athletes, including Ronaldo, Rooney, Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard and Andres Iniesta.

Irina Shayk, Kobe Bryant, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva all made brief appearances as well.

It was a fairly simple idea by Nike. Pretty much every football lover has at some point looked to imitate their idols when playing a game down the local park with friends.

So Nike decided to bring that to life, with a group of young lads transforming into some of the world’s finest footballers while playing a game of ‘Winner Stays On’.

The short film is absolutely iconic and you can check it out in full below.

Video: Nike's brilliant 'Winner Stays On' advert

An absolute masterpiece.

It all starts with one of the captains saying "guess I'm Cristiano Ronaldo then", with the opposing player then informing him that he'll be Neymar.

After that, the big-name professionals strut their stuff on the pitch and there are a number of comedic moments throughout the iconic advert.

You have Ronaldo mocking a youngster for not having a supermodel cheering him on, a lad getting some stick for passing the ball backwards while Neymar and Andrea Pirlo watching on from the stands as his equivalent is struck by the ball in a rather sensitive area.

The ending of the advert is also superb.

With the scores level at 2-2, David Luiz brings down a youngster who is yet to transform into a professional player.

The lad then takes the ball off Ronaldo and dinks it in from the penalty spot past a despairing Tim Howard.

A true classic and one that we'll never, ever get tired of watching.

