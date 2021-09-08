Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It's the last week of NXT before the Triple H's brand goes through some pretty big changes, so find out what happened as WWE headed back to the Capitol Wrestling Center for another show.

Kay Lee Ray def. Ember Moon

Ember Moon was intent on taking out her frustrations on the NXT newcomer, but Kay Lee Ray began the night with a statement win. Moon tried to put the match away with a clever rollup, but Kay Lee Ray reversed to earn the win with a K-L-R Bomb.

Santos Escobar def. Carmelo Hayes

Santos Escobar didn’t appreciate Carmelo Hayes’ emergence into the NXT North American Title landscape and set out to deliver a message.

The NXT Breakout Tournament victor showed off his high-flying, athletic style early, but Legado’s leader used a jaw-dropping slam from Elektra Lopez to seal the win.

Brutus & Julius Creed def. Chuckie Viola & Paxton Averill

Look out NXT; The Diamond Mine just made a MAJOR addition. The Creed Brothers showed off their frightening power with a dominant display of slams, suplexes and collisions en route to an awe-inspiring win over Chuckie Viola and Paxton Averill.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark def. Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter – NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Chemistry or skill? The NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match put the age old debate to the test. Io Shirai attempted to go it alone for long stretches of the match and held control.

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter nearly took full advantage of a disagreement between the champions, but The Genius of the Sky ensured the win with an incredible moonsault.

After the match, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne came out to deliver a surprise attack, layout out the titleholders at the top of the stage.

Mei Ying def. Virginia Ferry

The fear is real, and Mei Ying brought it to life for the NXT Universe. The terrifying leader of Tian Sha put on a brutal in-ring debut with a performance that silenced her opponent and the Capitol Wrestling Center.

MSK def. Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan – NXT Tag Team Title Match

Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan hoped to reclaim what they felt was rightfully theirs, while MSK showed no desire to give up the gold. Nash Lee and Wes Carter put on an acrobatic display, but the former champions grounded them to the mat with a pair of submissions.

MSK got flying once again, and an aerial moonsault attack allowed them to retain the titles and left Burch and Lorcan laid out for a shocking attack by Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland.

