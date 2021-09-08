Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

This is not a drill: Donald Trump is stepping into the commentary booth for the upcoming Triller Fight Club card headlined by Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort.

The former US president and his son Donald Trump Jr will be providing special 'guest' commentary available through the Triller app for the upcoming pay-per-view card on September 11.

Holyfield, 58, will step in on short notice to face Vitor Belfort at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Triller Fight Club boss Ryan Kavanaugh announced on Monday, after a few days spent looking for a replacement opponent for Oscar De La Hoya.

The four-fight card also includes Anderson Silva against Tito Ortiz in the co-main event, as well as British boxing legend David Haye matched up against Joe Fournier.

Despite the advancing years of some of the competitors, Trump is looking forward to an exciting night of fights.

“I love great fighters and great fights,” Trump said via a press release.

“I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside.

"You won’t want to miss this special event.”

Brazil's Belfort (1-0, 1 KO), 44, who will return to the ring for the first time in 15 years, was supposed to be making his comeback against Los Angeles native De La Hoya.

However, last week, De La Hoya posted an update to his followers from a hospital bed after testing positive for coronavirus.

"As far as Holyfield goes, his was a name that was thrown around before," Belfort's trainer Derik Santos told Vegas Insider.

"He was an option for Vitor before. And he's a big man, he is a very big man.

"Over the last couple of years I actually befriended him. He's a good guy. I've always had great respect and admiration for him.

"We go from one hall of famer to literally and figuratively a bigger hall of famer.

"So it's a challenge for sure and Holyfield has done a great job keeping himself in shape.

"I’ve marvelled at the shape he’s in. I've been to his residence. He eats healthy. He's not one of those who lays around eating McDonalds. He's always been a healthy individual.

Having spent the past few months preparing for a fight with De La Hoya, Santos admits he isn't sure what to expect from the former undisputed heavyweight world champion.

"I don't really know what to expect," he added.

"I've seen videos of him training with John David Jackson. I know he has been training, I know he has been working out and looking for a fight.

"It's going to be interesting, it's a different type of fight to Oscar. He's much bigger than Vitor. Not only height but bodywise.

"The main difference is Oscar is more mobile and we were expecting a different type of movement. We had worked on different ways to cut off the ring.

"With Holyfield it's going to be more of a dangerous, straight up fight.

"He's a large man, I'm sure he can still punch. So we'll see how we go about dealing with that.

"Vitor was already down in weight, and the great Evander Holyfield, I guarantee you, will likely be somewhere between 225-240 pounds - that’s a big difference.

"Vitor was under the 200 pound limit already, as the fight with Oscar was going to be 185 pounds. So we are already in the 190s.

"Vitor is excited to fight a hall of famer, Vitor says let's fight, that's his take. He's ready, willing and able.

"As a coach I'm a little more stoic. Even my thought process of how to fight Evander Holyfield - that plan hasn't altogether unfolded in my head yet."

