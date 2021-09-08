Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

If there's one thing Gareth Southgate's England have done, it's reconnect with the public.

After so many disappointments, supporters in this country had started to treat the national side with such apathy, with the dismal loss to Iceland at Euro 2016 proving to be the nadir of English football.

In the period since, however, the England side have grown in popularity.

Reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League in 2019 as well as the final of the European Championships in 2021, Southgate has proven to be the most successful England manager aside from the iconic Sir Alf Ramsey.

A hugely successful leader with the kind of personality strong enough to make big decisions yet thoughtful enough to discuss difficult problems in society with a sensitivity shown by few in the game, Southgate has been a revelation for his country.

What makes the development so interesting too is the fact we were so close to it not happening at all.

Indeed, with five years having passed since Sam Allardyce's first and only game in charge of the Three Lions, it's worth remembering where England were at that point.

Sure, Big Sam's brand of football might have improved results after Euro 2016 but few would argue he could have been the catalyst for national change that Southgate has proven to be.

In fact, just a look at his first and only England squad for a 2018 World Cup Qualifier away against Slovakia (a drab game England won 1-0) tells you that.

So, where are they now? GIVEMESPORT have taken a look.

GK: Joe Hart

No changing of the guard better displays the development of English football than Joe Hart being overtaken by Jordan Pickford in goal. The latter, of course, is one of many players under Southgate who excels for his country despite some patchy club form and, crucially, is much better with his feet allowing England to build from the back.

Cast out of international football not longer after this, Hart recently signed for Celtic.

RB: Kyle Walker

Since this game, Kyle Walker has earned a £50m move to Manchester City, winning three Premier League titles and a raft of cup trophies along the way.

Walker remains a big part of the England set-up and has moved into central defence in a solid back three under Southgate

CB: John Stones

A stalwart under Southgate, Stones follows Pickford's lead in largely never letting his country down, Nation's League semi-final aside.

Back in the fold after a return to form at Manchester City, he's a huge part of the England team.

CB: Gary Cahill

Now at Bournemouth after leaving Crystal Palace following his hugely successful spell at Chelsea, Cahill dropped out of the England scene after playing a bit-part role at the 2018 World Cup.

LB: Danny Rose

Like Cahill, Danny Rose dropped out of the England reckoning after 2018 and has since been overtaken by Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw.

One of the most exciting full-backs in the Premier League at the time, Rose recently joined Watford

CM: Jordan Henderson

A tentpole of England's success under Southgate, Jordan Henderson is now regarded as one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Perhaps the national team don't see that as often as Liverpool do but, these days, Henderson is a crucial part of the set-up and no longer divides opinion in the same way he used to.

CM: Eric Dier

Eric Dier is a player Southgate appears to trust thanks to his ability to operate in either the centre of defence or in midfield.

Still, more dynamic options have emerged around him in the shape of Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips, meaning the Tottenham Hotspur man has largely fallen down the pecking order.

CM: Wayne Rooney

One of Southgate's biggest calls was to drop Wayne Rooney not long into his tenure.

Such was his standing in the England team after breaking the goalscoring record, Rooney appeared to be able to play where he wanted, whether that be in midfield or in attack.

However, Southgate's trust in the youth forced the Manchester United legend out and Rooney would retire from the game altogether five years later after spells at Everton, DC United and Derby County.

RW: Raheem Sterling

It's amazing to think that, at the time, Raheem Sterling was yet to convince for England.

His first 16 caps for his country only yielded 2 goals and the Manchester City forward was, rather unfairly to say the least, made a scapegoat of the Euro 2016 debacle.

Since, Sterling has emerged as one of England's most consistent players and perhaps their standout of the Euro 2020 success.

ST: Harry Kane

Not long after he was taking corners under Roy Hodgson, Kane started to hit the ground running as the focal point of Southgate's new-look side.

The top scorer at the 2018 World Cup less than two years after Allardyce's game, who knows if Kane would have been able to match that were he to be playing under a man not exactly committed to attacking football.

LW: Adam Lallana

Between 2016 and just before the 2018 World Cup, you'd struggle to find a better player for England than Adam Lallana.

The Liverpool man scored the only goal in the Allardyce era and was voted his country's Player of the Year that same year.

Still, injuries would catch up with the Liverpool man, although he did lift both the Premier League and Champions League before joining Brighton in 2020.

Subs

Theo Walcott - Rarely involved under Southgate. Now back at Southampton.

Dele Alli - A big part of the 2018 World Cup but a loss of form at Tottenham has seen him drop out.

Daniel Sturridge - Like Lallana, his injuries caught up with him and the former Liverpool striker is now out of contract and training with Real Mallorca.

Unused Subs:

Chis Smalling - No longer involved at international level but enjoying life at Roma.

Tom Heaton - Overtaken by a raft of back-up options for Pickford. Recently signed for Manchester United.

Phil Jagielka - Hasn't played for England since 2016 and, at 39, is finished at the top level. Still, he recently joined Rooney's Derby.

Nathaniel Clyne - With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James emerging as back-ups for Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier, Clyne hasn't had a look-in in years.

Danny Drinkwater - Earned a big move to Chelsea in 2017 but has never been able to recapture his Leicester City form. Now on loan at Reading.

Jamie Vardy - Retired from England duty in 2018 but remains one of the elite forwards in the Premier League.

Michail Antonio - Now West Ham's leading scorer in Premier League competition, Antonio seems set to play for Jamacia after a lack of recognition from England.

Alex McCarthy - Made his England debut in 2018 during Rooney's farewell match but, while a first-choice at Southampton, doesn't look likely to add to that.

