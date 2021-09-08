Emma Raducanu: Virginia Wade says Brit ‘has it all’ ahead of US Open quarter-final

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Former British tennis icon Virginia Wade says Emma Raducanu has the potential to win Grand Slams and could even win this year’s US Open.

18-year-old Raducanu has not dropped a set so far on course to the quarter-finals and has become the youngest British female tennis player in 62 years to reach the last eight of a Slam.

Just a couple of weeks ago, it seemed uncertain whether the teenager would even be a part of the main draw. But having breezed through three qualifying rounds, Raducanu has now beaten two top 50 players in a row –– sparking suggestions that she could go all the way.

Wade, who won the US Open in 1968 and is Britain’s last female major champion, was fittingly in attendance for Raducanu’s game against Shelby Rogers in round four.

The teenager paid tribute to the three-time major winner, describing her as an “absolute legend” and thanking her for all the support.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

And Wade has now responded with praise of her own. Speaking to the Telegraph, the former Wimbledon winner said she was adamant the Brit is a future major champion.

“She’s really good in all departments,” Wade said. “She serves great, her groundstrokes are fantastic, her concentration is good, physically she is strong — she really has it all. She is going to win grand slams, for sure.”

While some people may see Raducanu’s run in this tournament as a fluke, this is now the second successive major where she’s made at least the fourth round. Wade emphasised how whatever happens in this evening’s quarter-final, the Brit has all the credentials of a top player.

“There’s a few categories that I rate players on –– athleticism, determination, technique, concentration, and an ability to improvise. Emma ticks all the boxes in my mind. She’s got a good physique. She’s quick, very athletic, and hits the ball beautifully in all areas.

“You might just like to see her come to the net a little bit more — sometimes you need to do something a bit different. The only thing that could stop her would be injuries. Or overplaying and getting stale and distracted.

“But I’m very optimistic. She could even go on and win this tournament. In the long run I don’t think it matters one way or another. But you look at it and think, “Why not?”.

Raducanu is scheduled to face Belinda Bencic later at 5pm GMT. The match is due to be first up on Arthur Ashe, with a spot in the last four against Karolína Plíšková or Maria Sakkari up for grabs.

The US Open is available to watch live exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from Monday 30th August through to Sunday 12 September.

News Now - Sport News