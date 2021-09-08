Call of Duty Vanguard: PC System Requirements Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is on its way and following a huge multiplayer reveal on Tuesday 7th September 2021, we have now found out the PC system requirements for the game.

Hundreds of thousands tuned in to watch the multiplayer reveal, which was shown on Call of Duty’s social media channels, and also shown by many famous streamers, like TimTheTatman.

Call of Duty will be over the moon to hear that their upcoming game in the franchise received a great reaction.

The game, which will be set around World War II, is highly anticipated. Players will be delighted to know that it will be released on Friday 5th November 2021.

Call of Duty Vanguard PC System Requirements

PC players always need to work out the system requirements for any new games that come out. This is so that they can make sure they have the smoothest experience when playing.

These system requirements for Call of Duty Vanguard have been revealed by Tom Henderson on social media. He tweeted an image, which detailed them all.

Here are the requirements in full:

PC Beta Minimum Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (1909 or later)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500k or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

RAM: 8GB RA,

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 2GB/ GTX 1050Ti 4GB or AMD Radeon R9 380

HDD: 45GB HD Space

PC Beta Recommended Specifications

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (Latest Service Pack)

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770k or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

RAM: 16GB RA,

Video: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB/ GTX 1550 6GB or AMD Radeon Rx Vega 56

HDD: 45GB HD Space

The only thing to note is the fact that due to the game currently being in the beta build. Therefore these system requirements could change before Vanguard is fully released. We will continue to update these requirements when needed.

Hopefully they won’t change too much as players can set the system requirements early to save them the time later.

