Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

CrossfireX has been a long time coming for some and plenty of gamers will be counting down the days until it finally hits consoles later this year.

For some, this first-person shooter might be an unfamiliar name in the gaming industry in comparison to Call of Duty, Battlefield or Counter-Strike. But to others, it is a generational game that has created a legacy for PC gamers over the years.

This all-new console version will be the third instalment in the CrossFire series, with the original first being released in South Korea back in 2007 - and did not hit the shelves in Europe until 2011.

Due to its popularity in the likes of China and Korea, it accrued the title of being the world's most played video game by player count, which is an astonishing achievement. CrossFire has had over 1 billion users playing their game across 80 different countries.

As a result, players are desperate to get their hands on this huge franchise on Xbox platforms when it releases. But the question remains whether PlayStation users will get the same treatment.

Read more: CrossfireX: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Age Rating And Everything You Need To Know

Is CrossfireX coming to PS5/PS4?

Sadly, Xbox Game Studios have acquired exclusive rights to produce CrossfireX for their next-gen and last-gen systems only. Therefore, it will not be available for PS5 or PS4.

With Xbox Game Studios producing the game themselves, as they are currently doing with Halo Infinite, it looks highly unlikely that it will be brought out for any form of Sony platform for the foreseeable future.

Of course, there has been no official confirmation at this time. However, we are confident that this will be the stance taken by the publishers. We will be hugely surprised if CrossfireX is indeed available for either PS5 or PS4.

We will update this article as soon as more details emerge regarding this subject - so stick with us and stay tuned!

ENTER GIVEAWAY

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News