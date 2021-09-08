Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said that he felt like an eagle hunting a mouse when he faced Conor McGregor back at UFC 229 in 2018.

The Russian visited his teammate Daniel Cormier's new wrestling academy and had a Q&A session with a few children.

When asked what it was like to face McGregor, Khabib replied: "Fight day, it was like, I’m like, was very happy, you know. Like, I was thinking like, ‘Okay, finally, I’m gonna grab this guy. I’m gonna catch this guy.’

"He knows a very hungry, like eagle you hold him, you hold him, you hold him, and you let him hunt, you know. And he fly and he watch, like, ‘Okay, where’s this mouse?’ You know, and he go catch him, you know; same thing. I was very happy because he talk a lot of trash.”

Khabib added: "I really wanna be there like, all night. But my opponent (Conor McGregor), he don’t want this. Like, when I come to the cage, I look at him, he don’t wanna watch my eyes. But before, he show like fighter.

"But when I come too close, I look at his eyes like, ‘Okay, you don’t want to watch my eyes’. Like, he go like this, like this, like this."

Khabib and McGregor fought at UFC 229 in October 2018 and the former was absolutely dominant. He won the fight by submitting the Irishman via a rear naked choke.

McGregor has since wanted a rematch and tried to provoke his rival on numerous occasions but to no avail.

Khabib eventually retired following his win over Justin Gaethje and has now become a promoter, having purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship and renaming it to Eagle Fighting Championship.

