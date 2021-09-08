Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1 returns to one of the most iconic race tracks in motorsport this weekend; Monza.

The Italian Grand Prix is truly one of the great events on the F1 calendar and it's always exciting to see the fastest racing machines powering their way around the 'Catherdal of Speed.'

Indeed, we'll get extra action this weekend as Sprint makes its return for the second time this year and so, ahead of this latest trip to Monza, here's all the key info you need to know:

What is the Italian Grand Prix weekend schedule?

FP1: Friday, September 10, 13:30-14:30 (BST)

Qualifying: Friday, September 10, 17:00-18:00 (BST)

FP2: Saturday, September 11, 11:00-12:00 (BST)

F1 Sprint: Saturday, September 11, 15:30-16:00 (BST)

Race: Sunday, September 12, 14:00 (BST)

What TV channel is the Italian Grand Prix on?

Sky Sports will be showing live and exclusive coverage in the UK of every session from the first practice hour on Friday through to the full race on Sunday.

Channel 4 will also show free-to-air highlights over the course of the race weekend.

Are there any live streams of the Italian Grand Prix?

F1 TV Pro subscribers can catch all of the action, check details to see if the stream is available in your country.

What is the weather forecast for the Italian Grand Prix?

We're set for warm, dry conditions for the duration of the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Friday sees temperatures currently forecast at 26 degrees Celcius whilst that will increase towards 28 or even 29 come race-day.

Showers are expected to arrive in this part of Italy at the start of the new week, but the F1 circus will have packed up well before then.

