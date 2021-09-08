Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fred came in for heavy criticism from Manchester United fans and pundits alike for his performance against Wolves before the international break.

The Brazilian almost cost United two goals inside the opening 10 minutes following lapse play in central midfield.

Fred, a £47 million signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018, was deployed in a midfield two alongside Paul Pogba but struggled to carry out his defensive duties.

United still won the match 1-0, thanks to Mason Greenwood’s late winner, but fans were hoping that a new holding midfielder would be signed before the transfer window closed following Fred’s poor performance.

No further signings were made after Cristiano Ronaldo’s return, however, which means there’s a chance that Fred will line up again in central midfield when United face Newcastle on September 11.

The Brazil international has blown hot and cold throughout his spell with the Red Devils but now finds himself with a big point to prove when club football resumes after the international break.

Training footage of Fred concerns Man Utd fans

However, United fans appear to be even more concerned about Fred after footage from training was posted online this week.

The clip shows Fred struggling to deal with the 18-year-old Hannibal Mejbri - and you can watch it here…

Hannibal is one of United’s most talented youngsters and has a bright future ahead of him, but fans were still surprised by how easily the teenager and Donny van de Beek beat Fred to score.

Let’s check out some of the reaction…

Fred is now under pressure to deliver

If selected, Fred will be under pressure to deliver a vastly-improved performance against Newcastle.

While all eyes will be on Ronaldo, who is expected to start the match on the substitutes’ bench, Fred knows that he’ll be under the microscope following his horror show at Molineux.

