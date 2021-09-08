Deathloop Trophy List Unveiled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Acquiring trophies as a PlayStation gamer can be a fun, and sometimes frustrating experience.

The all-new title Deathloop will surely bring feelings of a similar nature to huge segments of the gaming community who aim to claim as many achievements for their personal record as possible.

Arkane Studios are providing an interesting storyline that sees the game's protagonist Colt stuck in a neverending time loop and surrounded by what appears to be a huge party on the island of Blackreef.

His objective is to eliminate eight key figures in order to undo this as death will not help him escape - hence the name Deathloop - with the antagonist and playable character Julianna aiming to stop him at all costs.

The reasons for this, are currently unknown, but it sets the game up to be an exciting and intriguing adventure to survive, and die, to secure freedom.

Deathloop Trophies

Thanks to PowerPyx, we managed to unearth before Deathloop's release that the game has 55 Trophies in total for you to acquire for your personal record. Keep scrolling down where you can find the full Deathloop trophy list.

PLATINUM

Into Eternity

Collect all other trophies.

GOLD

One Perfect Day

Complete ‘Ending It.’

SILVER

Welcome To Blackreef

Complete ‘The Longest Day.’

Baby, You’re a Firework

Complete ‘The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank.’

Egoraphobia

Complete ‘Lost in Transmission.’

Dangerous Liaison

Complete ‘Afternoon Delight.’

An Offer She Can’t Refuse

Complete ‘What Wenjies Want.’

Beyond The Horizon

Complete ‘Radio Silence’.

Ghosts At The Feast

Kill 3 targets at Aleksis’ party without being seen. Leave Updaam satisfied, knowing you made the party a better place.

Spare No Expense

While playing as Colt, own all upgrades for a Slab.

Bling Bling Bang Bang

Equip a loadout worth more than 45100 Residuum.

Clean-ish Hands

Kill all Visionaries – and no Eternalists – in a single loop.

Deathday Suit

Kill the (mostly) naked character in each map.

BRONZE

Nowhere To Run To

Take out an invading Julianna while playing as Colt.

Nowhere To Hide

While playing as Julianna, cross Colt off your kill list.

Gooooood Morning, Blackreef!

Escape to Updaam.

All The Live-Long Day

Survive all 4 time periods in one day.

Die, Die, And Die Again

After acquiring Reprise, die for real – or what passes for real in the Loop.

Dead Drop

Absorb Residuum from a body – like some kind of temporal sponge.

Pieces of Eight

While playing as Colt, kill Frank. Or Charlie. Or Fia. Or Wenjie. Or Aleksis. Or Harriert. Egor will do as well.

Ensemble Tragedy

Kill each Visionary at least once.

Alpha Burger

Kill Aleksis using his meat grinder.

Power Chord

Kill Frank using a Slab ability. Take a bow.

Judgement Day

Kill Harriet with poisonous gas.

Game Over

Kill Charlie within the rules of Condition Detachment.

Quantum Soldier

Kill all versions of Wenjie within a 90-second period. Simple.

Not-So-Invisible Man

Kill Egor while he’s under the influence of a nullifier.

Didn’t See It Coming

Kill Fia without causing a deadly reaction.

Violent Delights

Kill Charlie and Fia with a single bullet.

Forever Yours

Infuse a Slab.

Rip And Tear

As Colt, inflict a truckload of damage to Eternalists during a single use of Havoc.

Blink Of An Eye

As Colt, transport an enemy onto a mine using Shift.

Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: PAIN

As Colt, transmit damage over more than 20 meters using Nexus.

Death Is In The Air

As Colt, achieve 3 airborne headshots on enemies you’ve launched using Karnesis.

Don’t Mind Me

While using Aether as Colt, kill 3 enemies without alerting nearby enemies.

Dressing Down

As Julianna, disguise yourself as Colt using Masquerade.

For Every Occasion

Take 36 different Trinkets into the field with you while playing as Colt.

Spoiled for Choice

Infuse one of each type of weapon.

The Spice Of Life

Die every which way as Colt: Drown. Fall. Choke on poison gas. Succumb to fatal depressurization. Get blown up. Shot. Stabbed. Ground up. Friend by a rocket. Oh, and obliterated by a reactor. Fun, right?

Full Deck

Kill a Visionary using a full loadout, without any empty slots or sockets, and escape the map.

Know Your Enemy

Complete one AEON dossier.

The G.O.D. of O.S.P.

Enter a map with an empty loadout and kill all Visionaries present. Leave the map. Wash your hands.

Mightier Than The Gun

Kill all Visionaries in a map – and make it to the exist – without using a gun.

Silent Disco

Get in and out of a map without being spotted – and kill all Visionaries present.

Only The Guilty

Kill all Visionaries present in a map and escape without killing any Eternalists.

Clean Sweep

Kill everyone in a time period and escape.

You Only Die Once

Finish an entire loop while wearing a ClassPass.

Play It Again, Colt

After finishing the game once, kill all Visionaries in a map and escape.

A Charlie Montague Game

Prove you’re a real gamer by winning Charlie’s Wake Up Challenge, Reward Scheme, the Moxie, Haul-A-Quinn, and the Yerhva.

Cooking With Gas

While playing as Colt, ignite a gas cloud while someone is inside it.

Sugar Crash

While playing as Colt, use candy to gain a tactical advantage.

Residual Earnings

Absorb more than 20,000 Residuum in a map.

Chop Chop

Kill 3 enemies with the machete in 10 seconds.

Old Habits Die Hard

Enter 0451 at a keypad.

Oops

While playing as Colt, cause someone to fall to their death.

