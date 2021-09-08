Deathloop Trophy List Unveiled
Acquiring trophies as a PlayStation gamer can be a fun, and sometimes frustrating experience.
The all-new title Deathloop will surely bring feelings of a similar nature to huge segments of the gaming community who aim to claim as many achievements for their personal record as possible.
Arkane Studios are providing an interesting storyline that sees the game's protagonist Colt stuck in a neverending time loop and surrounded by what appears to be a huge party on the island of Blackreef.
His objective is to eliminate eight key figures in order to undo this as death will not help him escape - hence the name Deathloop - with the antagonist and playable character Julianna aiming to stop him at all costs.
The reasons for this, are currently unknown, but it sets the game up to be an exciting and intriguing adventure to survive, and die, to secure freedom.
Deathloop Trophies
Thanks to PowerPyx, we managed to unearth before Deathloop's release that the game has 55 Trophies in total for you to acquire for your personal record. Keep scrolling down where you can find the full Deathloop trophy list.
PLATINUM
Into Eternity
Collect all other trophies.
GOLD
One Perfect Day
Complete ‘Ending It.’
SILVER
Welcome To Blackreef
Complete ‘The Longest Day.’
Baby, You’re a Firework
Complete ‘The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank.’
Egoraphobia
Complete ‘Lost in Transmission.’
Dangerous Liaison
Complete ‘Afternoon Delight.’
An Offer She Can’t Refuse
Complete ‘What Wenjies Want.’
Beyond The Horizon
Complete ‘Radio Silence’.
Ghosts At The Feast
Kill 3 targets at Aleksis’ party without being seen. Leave Updaam satisfied, knowing you made the party a better place.
Spare No Expense
While playing as Colt, own all upgrades for a Slab.
Bling Bling Bang Bang
Equip a loadout worth more than 45100 Residuum.
Clean-ish Hands
Kill all Visionaries – and no Eternalists – in a single loop.
Deathday Suit
Kill the (mostly) naked character in each map.
BRONZE
Nowhere To Run To
Take out an invading Julianna while playing as Colt.
Nowhere To Hide
While playing as Julianna, cross Colt off your kill list.
Gooooood Morning, Blackreef!
Escape to Updaam.
All The Live-Long Day
Survive all 4 time periods in one day.
Die, Die, And Die Again
After acquiring Reprise, die for real – or what passes for real in the Loop.
Dead Drop
Absorb Residuum from a body – like some kind of temporal sponge.
Pieces of Eight
While playing as Colt, kill Frank. Or Charlie. Or Fia. Or Wenjie. Or Aleksis. Or Harriert. Egor will do as well.
Ensemble Tragedy
Kill each Visionary at least once.
Alpha Burger
Kill Aleksis using his meat grinder.
Power Chord
Kill Frank using a Slab ability. Take a bow.
Judgement Day
Kill Harriet with poisonous gas.
Game Over
Kill Charlie within the rules of Condition Detachment.
Quantum Soldier
Kill all versions of Wenjie within a 90-second period. Simple.
Not-So-Invisible Man
Kill Egor while he’s under the influence of a nullifier.
Didn’t See It Coming
Kill Fia without causing a deadly reaction.
Violent Delights
Kill Charlie and Fia with a single bullet.
Forever Yours
Infuse a Slab.
Rip And Tear
As Colt, inflict a truckload of damage to Eternalists during a single use of Havoc.
Blink Of An Eye
As Colt, transport an enemy onto a mine using Shift.
Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: PAIN
As Colt, transmit damage over more than 20 meters using Nexus.
Death Is In The Air
As Colt, achieve 3 airborne headshots on enemies you’ve launched using Karnesis.
Don’t Mind Me
While using Aether as Colt, kill 3 enemies without alerting nearby enemies.
Dressing Down
As Julianna, disguise yourself as Colt using Masquerade.
For Every Occasion
Take 36 different Trinkets into the field with you while playing as Colt.
Spoiled for Choice
Infuse one of each type of weapon.
The Spice Of Life
Die every which way as Colt: Drown. Fall. Choke on poison gas. Succumb to fatal depressurization. Get blown up. Shot. Stabbed. Ground up. Friend by a rocket. Oh, and obliterated by a reactor. Fun, right?
Full Deck
Kill a Visionary using a full loadout, without any empty slots or sockets, and escape the map.
Know Your Enemy
Complete one AEON dossier.
The G.O.D. of O.S.P.
Enter a map with an empty loadout and kill all Visionaries present. Leave the map. Wash your hands.
Mightier Than The Gun
Kill all Visionaries in a map – and make it to the exist – without using a gun.
Silent Disco
Get in and out of a map without being spotted – and kill all Visionaries present.
Only The Guilty
Kill all Visionaries present in a map and escape without killing any Eternalists.
Clean Sweep
Kill everyone in a time period and escape.
You Only Die Once
Finish an entire loop while wearing a ClassPass.
Play It Again, Colt
After finishing the game once, kill all Visionaries in a map and escape.
A Charlie Montague Game
Prove you’re a real gamer by winning Charlie’s Wake Up Challenge, Reward Scheme, the Moxie, Haul-A-Quinn, and the Yerhva.
Cooking With Gas
While playing as Colt, ignite a gas cloud while someone is inside it.
Sugar Crash
While playing as Colt, use candy to gain a tactical advantage.
Residual Earnings
Absorb more than 20,000 Residuum in a map.
Chop Chop
Kill 3 enemies with the machete in 10 seconds.
Old Habits Die Hard
Enter 0451 at a keypad.
Oops
While playing as Colt, cause someone to fall to their death.
