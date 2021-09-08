Deathloop Trophy List Unveiled

Deathloop will be released for PS5 on 14th September 2021.

Acquiring trophies as a PlayStation gamer can be a fun, and sometimes frustrating experience.

The all-new title Deathloop will surely bring feelings of a similar nature to huge segments of the gaming community who aim to claim as many achievements for their personal record as possible.

Arkane Studios are providing an interesting storyline that sees the game's protagonist Colt stuck in a neverending time loop and surrounded by what appears to be a huge party on the island of Blackreef.

His objective is to eliminate eight key figures in order to undo this as death will not help him escape - hence the name Deathloop - with the antagonist and playable character Julianna aiming to stop him at all costs.

The reasons for this, are currently unknown, but it sets the game up to be an exciting and intriguing adventure to survive, and die, to secure freedom.

Deathloop Trophies

Thanks to PowerPyx, we managed to unearth before Deathloop's release that the game has 55 Trophies in total for you to acquire for your personal record. Keep scrolling down where you can find the full Deathloop trophy list.

PLATINUM

Into Eternity 
Collect all other trophies.

GOLD

One Perfect Day 
Complete ‘Ending It.’

SILVER

Welcome To Blackreef
Complete ‘The Longest Day.’

Baby, You’re a Firework
Complete ‘The Ballad of Ramblin’ Frank.’

Egoraphobia
Complete ‘Lost in Transmission.’

Dangerous Liaison
Complete ‘Afternoon Delight.’

An Offer She Can’t Refuse
Complete ‘What Wenjies Want.’

Beyond The Horizon
Complete ‘Radio Silence’.

Ghosts At The Feast
Kill 3 targets at Aleksis’ party without being seen. Leave Updaam satisfied, knowing you made the party a better place.

Spare No Expense
While playing as Colt, own all upgrades for a Slab.

Bling Bling Bang Bang
Equip a loadout worth more than 45100 Residuum.

Clean-ish Hands
Kill all Visionaries – and no Eternalists – in a single loop.

Deathday Suit
Kill the (mostly) naked character in each map.

BRONZE

Nowhere To Run To 
Take out an invading Julianna while playing as Colt.

Nowhere To Hide 
While playing as Julianna, cross Colt off your kill list.

Gooooood Morning, Blackreef! 
Escape to Updaam.

All The Live-Long Day 
Survive all 4 time periods in one day.

Die, Die, And Die Again 
After acquiring Reprise, die for real – or what passes for real in the Loop.

Dead Drop 
Absorb Residuum from a body – like some kind of temporal sponge.

Pieces of Eight 
While playing as Colt, kill Frank. Or Charlie. Or Fia. Or Wenjie. Or Aleksis. Or Harriert. Egor will do as well.

Ensemble Tragedy 
Kill each Visionary at least once.

Alpha Burger 
Kill Aleksis using his meat grinder.

Power Chord 
Kill Frank using a Slab ability. Take a bow.

Judgement Day 
Kill Harriet with poisonous gas.

Game Over 
Kill Charlie within the rules of Condition Detachment.

Quantum Soldier 
Kill all versions of Wenjie within a 90-second period. Simple.

Not-So-Invisible Man 
Kill Egor while he’s under the influence of a nullifier.

Didn’t See It Coming 
Kill Fia without causing a deadly reaction.

Violent Delights 
Kill Charlie and Fia with a single bullet.

Forever Yours 
Infuse a Slab.

Rip And Tear 
As Colt, inflict a truckload of damage to Eternalists during a single use of Havoc.

Blink Of An Eye 
As Colt, transport an enemy onto a mine using Shift.

Fwd: Fwd: Fwd: PAIN 
As Colt, transmit damage over more than 20 meters using Nexus.

Death Is In The Air 
As Colt, achieve 3 airborne headshots on enemies you’ve launched using Karnesis.

Don’t Mind Me 
While using Aether as Colt, kill 3 enemies without alerting nearby enemies.

Dressing Down 
As Julianna, disguise yourself as Colt using Masquerade.

For Every Occasion 
Take 36 different Trinkets into the field with you while playing as Colt.

Spoiled for Choice 
Infuse one of each type of weapon.

The Spice Of Life 
Die every which way as Colt: Drown. Fall. Choke on poison gas. Succumb to fatal depressurization. Get blown up. Shot. Stabbed. Ground up. Friend by a rocket. Oh, and obliterated by a reactor. Fun, right?

Full Deck 
Kill a Visionary using a full loadout, without any empty slots or sockets, and escape the map.

Know Your Enemy 
Complete one AEON dossier.

The G.O.D. of O.S.P. 
Enter a map with an empty loadout and kill all Visionaries present. Leave the map. Wash your hands.

Mightier Than The Gun 
Kill all Visionaries in a map – and make it to the exist – without using a gun.

Silent Disco 
Get in and out of a map without being spotted – and kill all Visionaries present.

Only The Guilty 
Kill all Visionaries present in a map and escape without killing any Eternalists.

Clean Sweep 
Kill everyone in a time period and escape.

You Only Die Once 
Finish an entire loop while wearing a ClassPass.

Play It Again, Colt 
After finishing the game once, kill all Visionaries in a map and escape.

A Charlie Montague Game 
Prove you’re a real gamer by winning Charlie’s Wake Up Challenge, Reward Scheme, the Moxie, Haul-A-Quinn, and the Yerhva.

Cooking With Gas 
While playing as Colt, ignite a gas cloud while someone is inside it.

Sugar Crash 
While playing as Colt, use candy to gain a tactical advantage.

Residual Earnings 
Absorb more than 20,000 Residuum in a map.

Chop Chop 
Kill 3 enemies with the machete in 10 seconds.

Old Habits Die Hard 
Enter 0451 at a keypad.

Deathday Suit 
Kill the (mostly) naked character in each map.

Oops 
While playing as Colt, cause someone to fall to their death.

