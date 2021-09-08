England: Leah Williamson could be set for new Lionesses role under Sarina Wiegman

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new era has dawned on the Lionesses – Sarina Wiegman has finally taken her place at the hilt of the national side.

The new manager was named as Phil Neville's successor in August last year and has finally made the switch from her former role as the Netherlands national team manager.

After more than 12 months of fans speculating over what Wiegman can bring to the England camp, her time has come and she already looks to be making some changes within the camp already.

Wiegman has selected her first ever England squad ahead of this month's World Cup qualifiers.

The 25-player roster is a healthy mix of senior and youth talent, including the likes of Ella Toone and Ebony Salmon.

Perhaps the most interesting detail on the squad list is the fact Leah Williamson has been named among the midfielders.

Despite being a defender by trade, the Arsenal star has dabbled in a more advanced role and definitely has the qualities to become a successful midfield player.

In fact, Williamson has been deployed in the middle of the park on a few occasions and impressed fans with her performances. The first glimpse of this came when Neville hinted at giving the Arsenal star chances at right-back or in defensive midfield during his time with England.

Many football supporters have since been calling for the permanent transition of Williamson to midfield on the international stage.

With a stacked defensive line, could 2021 be the year she undergoes a transformation in her Lionesses career?

The Lionesses will face off against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month, with the first fixture against the Red Lions taking place on Friday, September 17th at 19:00 BST.

