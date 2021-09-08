Valorant: Fans react to SPECTRUM bundle price

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games officially announced the release of the new Zedd collaboration skinline, SPECTRUM, in Valorant.

The new cross-promotion between the gaming DJ and Riot has been met with a mixed response online, with fans liking the cosmetics of the new bundle, but some annoyed by the cost of the new release.

The price for the Spectrum Skin Bundle is 10,700 VP, and fans have had their say on social media regarding the latest offering from Riot.

SPECTRUM is the latest skinline following the release of Recon back in August. Recon was a different prospect, as it introduced a more ‘realistic’ element to the game’s cosmetics and created a huge buzz among the fanbase with the introduction of the butterfly knife.

This new Zedd inspired skinline brings the game right back into futuristic territory, and whilst fans do appear to like the collaboration with the DJ, who himself is an Immortal ranked Valorant player, the barrier to entry does seem quite steep.

One fan on Twitter noted the disparity between the pricing of the skinlines between the United States and Canada. @Manny13294215 wrote: “I’ve spent hundreds on just a few skins because VP is so expensive in Canada. Feels bad sometimes, I feel scammed in Valorant.”

@amin03712118 was more succinct in their disapproval, writing “too expensive, so sad,” whereas @DJShadow1991 echoed what many were saying online: “Even im not buying the whole bundle if it is that much LMFAO. 150$ for skins where the most used would be classic and phantom.”

Preeti Khanolkar, Senior Producer on Valorant at Riot Games discussed why the new audio influenced skin pack has the wow factor in-game. She said: “The SPECTRUM skin is the most ambitious and complex skin line we’ve ever made, arguably more complex than the Elderflame dragon.

“And SPECTRUM has the most new features of any skin out there. We often say that every skin has to have an ‘oh sh*t’ moment, but I feel like this skin has several big ‘oh sh*t’ moments.

“For example, the skin’s VFX and accent colours change continuously as you move through the map. Likewise, the Finisher colour changes depending on where it spawns.

“And the Finisher is different if the bomb is planted and needs to be defused! Not only did we add a unique set of sounds to the inspect (we named the inspect sound that plays “SEQUENCE”), those sounds are different on each weapon!”

