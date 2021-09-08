Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: What is AJ's fight record?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

All eyes will be on Anthony Joshua as he takes on the former undisputed Cruiserweight Champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk.

The two will meet on Saturday 25th September at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where they will be fighting for Joshua’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO World Heavyweight titles.

Joshua had a good amateur career as he represented England at the World Championships in 2011 and won Silver, before representing Great Britain at the Olympics and winning the gold medal.

After having a successful amateur career, Joshua decided to turn professional with Eddie Hearn under the Matchroom Boxing promotion banner.

Read more: Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Usyk: Date, Odds, Tickets, Stats, Live Stream, Card and Everything You Need To Know

Anthony Joshua Fight Record

The Olympic gold medalist began his professional career in style at the O2 Arena, London, as he stopped Emanuele Leo by technical knockout (TKO) in the first round.

In just his sixth professional fight, Joshua fought at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of the second fight between Carl Froch and George Groves, stopping his opponent Matt Legg in the first round and improving his fight record to 6-0.

Joshua would fight for his first title as a professional in his ninth fight, as he picked up the vacant WBC international Heavyweight title after beating Denis Bakhtov via technical knockout in the second round.

The Watford heavyweight would continue on his run of victories and also claimed the Commonwealth title when he blew Gary Cornish away in the opening round of their bout.

Beyond Cornish this is where the grudge matches and the acid tests came for Joshua and in his next bout he would fight and stop rival Dillian Whyte in an unbelievable contest and claim the vacant British Heavyweight title.

Being stepped in class fight-after-fight, promoter Eddie Hearn helped land Joshua a world title bout in just his 16th professional fight, as he came up against Charles Martin. The American came to fight in London and brought with him an undefeated record of 23-0, but AJ put in another brilliant performance and stopped Martin in the second round and claimed the IBF World Heavyweight title.

After successful defences of his IBF crown, Joshua looked to unify the division as he took on boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko. The fight was an unbelievable contest and saw Joshua down in the sixth round, before he picked himself up off the canvas and stopped Klitschko in round 11.

Joshua would continue on his unbeaten run, defeating Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker, where he added the WBO Heavyweight title to his collection and then Alexander Povetkin, moving his professional record to 22-0.

In his 23rd fight, Joshua headed to the United States and fought Andy Ruiz Jr, who was a replacement for Jarrell Miller. Many predicted another Joshua victory but in front of a packed Madison Square Garden, New York, Andy Ruiz shocked the world as he won via technical knockout in round seven!

Joshua would put right the only blemish on his professional record in his next fight, as he won via unanimous decision against Ruiz in Saudi Arabia and reclaimed his titles, before successfully defending them in his last outing against Kubrat Pulev.

Here is AJ’s boxing record:

Fights: 25

Wins: 24 (22 KOs)

Losses: 1

Usyk provides the next test for Joshua and after a brilliant career at Cruiserweight, it will certainly be a fight to watch.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can keep up to date with all of the latest boxing news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News