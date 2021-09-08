Call of Duty Vanguard: Leaks Reveal Two Famous Maps will be Making a Return

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Call of Duty Vanguard have put in a lot of work to make a great multiplayer mode and the latest leaks have revealed that two maps from the franchise will be making a return.

Multiplayer is arguably the most successful and popular game mode in Call of Duty and there are a variety of different matches that you can battle other players in like Team Deathmatch, Domination and Headquarters.

The franchise loves to bring old maps back to the game, and we have seen a lot of this during Blacks Ops Cold War.

For now, we do not know all the maps revealed in the game, but leaks and the huge multiplayer reveal have given us a huge insight into what maps will be in Vanguard.

Read More: Call of Duty Vanguard: Release Date, Leaks, Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies and Everything You Need To Know

Two Famous Maps will be Returning in Vanguard

The latest leaks and information has come from the very reliable Tom Henderson. He posted on social media that we will be seeing two maps from old Call of Duty games return to the franchise in Vanguard.

Henderson revealed that the two maps will be Castle and Dome. These were two maps from one of the most popular games in the franchise - Call of Duty World at War.

World at War was released all the way back in 2008, therefore these maps would not have been on the best graphics. It will be great to see these maps reborn in 2021 on next generation consoles and they will look so much better than they did in World at War.

It is easy to understand why excitement around these maps returned 13 years later, especially for those who were playing World at War at the time.

No doubt these won’t be the only maps to return to the franchise in Vanguard, as there are an abundance of maps set during the World War that Call of Duty could bring back.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News