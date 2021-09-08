Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Agent Tier List for new release

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games recently confirmed that Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 would be arriving on Wednesday 8th September 2021, and we have put together a tier list for the agents in-game for the new update.

With the new map Fracture coming as part of the new Act, it means that the meta of the game and the tiers for Agents may be impacted.

The Agent changes were recently leaked for Episode 3 Act 2, so we have a good indication of where all Agents now sit in the meta.

Here is the tier list that we have put together for Valorant Episode 3 Act 2:

C TIER

BRIMSTONE

YORU

B TIER

BREACH

KAY-O

PHOENIX

REYNA

A TIER

CYPHER

KILLJOY

OMEN

ASTRA

RAZE

S TIER

VIPER

JETT

SAGE

SKYE

SOVA

Valorant Agent Changes

Here are the Agent changes that are coming as part of the new Act, which impacted how we put this list together:

KILLJOY

Turret (E)

Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow (84.31% Decrease in slowing.)

RAZE

Boom Bot (C)

Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80

Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30

Cost reduced 400 >>> 300

Despite RAZE getting buffs such as the Max damage being cut significantly, we still believe that she will be one of the stronger Agents in the Meta and that is why we placed her in the A Tier.

BREACH

Aftershock (C)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Alarm Bot

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Killjoy Lockdown

Cypher Tripwire

Reyna Leer

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

BRIMSTONE

Orbital Strike (X)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

KAY/O Zero/Point

Despite these small buffs, BRIMSTONE is still considered one of the weaker Agents in the Meta; however, Riot has made some changes, so we decided to add him to the C TIER rather than create a lower D TIER.

SOVA

Hunter’s Fury (X)

Now deals damage to the following:

Killjoy Nanoswarm

Cypher Trapwire

Sage Barrier Orb

Sova Recon Bolt

KAY/O Zero/Point

SOVA continues to be arguably the most OP Agent in the game, and these small extra buffs just help the Agent even more.

