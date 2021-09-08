Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Agent Tier List for new release
Riot Games recently confirmed that Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 would be arriving on Wednesday 8th September 2021, and we have put together a tier list for the agents in-game for the new update.
With the new map Fracture coming as part of the new Act, it means that the meta of the game and the tiers for Agents may be impacted.
The Agent changes were recently leaked for Episode 3 Act 2, so we have a good indication of where all Agents now sit in the meta.
Here is the tier list that we have put together for Valorant Episode 3 Act 2:
C TIER
- BRIMSTONE
- YORU
B TIER
- BREACH
- KAY-O
- PHOENIX
- REYNA
A TIER
- CYPHER
- KILLJOY
- OMEN
- ASTRA
- RAZE
S TIER
- VIPER
- JETT
- SAGE
- SKYE
- SOVA
Valorant Agent Changes
Here are the Agent changes that are coming as part of the new Act, which impacted how we put this list together:
KILLJOY
Turret (E)
- Bullet tagging reduced 72.5% slow >>> 29.5% slow (84.31% Decrease in slowing.)
RAZE
Boom Bot (C)
- Max damage reduced 125 >>> 80
- Min damage reduced 50 >>> 30
- Cost reduced 400 >>> 300
Despite RAZE getting buffs such as the Max damage being cut significantly, we still believe that she will be one of the stronger Agents in the Meta and that is why we placed her in the A Tier.
BREACH
Aftershock (C)
- Now deals damage to the following:
- Killjoy Alarm Bot
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Killjoy Lockdown
- Cypher Tripwire
- Reyna Leer
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- KAY/O Zero/Point
BRIMSTONE
Orbital Strike (X)
- Now deals damage to the following:
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Cypher Trapwire
- Sage Barrier Orb
- KAY/O Zero/Point
Despite these small buffs, BRIMSTONE is still considered one of the weaker Agents in the Meta; however, Riot has made some changes, so we decided to add him to the C TIER rather than create a lower D TIER.
SOVA
Hunter’s Fury (X)
- Now deals damage to the following:
- Killjoy Nanoswarm
- Cypher Trapwire
- Sage Barrier Orb
- Sova Recon Bolt
- KAY/O Zero/Point
SOVA continues to be arguably the most OP Agent in the game, and these small extra buffs just help the Agent even more.
