Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

George Russell saw his switch from Williams to Mercedes made official earlier this week and he can now look forward to finishing this season strongly before focusing on the challenges ahead with the Silver Arrows.

A great deal of speculation and chatter off of the track has surrounded Russell and his future in Formula 1, and he'll be pleased that things have finally been put to bed.

It's an opportunity now, that many think he deserves and so, ahead of his move there for next season, we're looking at 5 defining moments in his career so far that have led him to this point...

Lower Formula record

Let's start with his record coming through to Formula 1.

He signed with the Mercedes programme in 2017 and later that year won the GP3 title, before progressing to Formula 2 for 2018 and, again, won that championship.

He's been a prolific race-winner through his rise to the top and will be looking to resume that trend now he's set to have a car to do so next season.

General qualifying record

Indeed, whilst his Williams car in recent years hasn't been quick enough to challenge near the front, he's still managed to extract real pace out of it - particularly in qualifying.

He's never been beaten on a Saturday in a Williams by any teammate, and has regularly got the car into Q3 this season, earning the name 'Mr Saturday.'

Sakhir 2020

The only time in fact that Russell has been beaten in qualifying was when he stepped into Lewis Hamilton's shoes at the Sakhir Grand Prix last season for Mercedes, but he still hugely impressed.

But for some really bad luck, Russell could well have won the race on the Bahrain short-circuit and showed what he could do with race-winning equipment in Formula 1.

Silverstone 2021

Russell put his car into Q3 for the British Grand Prix and what was particularly telling was the roar that went up when he achieved it.

All the British drivers get massive support and Russell's popularity could grow even further now he's set to be at the sharp end of the grid - Lewis Hamilton watch out!

Spa 2021

His best weekend results-wise, even if we didn't get a racing lap.

His qualifying performance was mega as Max Verstappen only stopped him from taking pole in the rain and, with the race called off behind the Safety Car, he earned his first podium in the sport - it surely won't be his last.

News Now - Sport News