Grand Theft Auto is easily one of the biggest gaming franchises of modern and has acquired an enormous fanbase across the globe.

Before Rockstar Games opted to go with a third-person gameplay style back in 2001, the first two instalments were played from an ariel view before its release on the PlayStation 2.

The developers went on to release GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas in the space of just three years, with the likes of Advance, Liberty City and Vice City Stories coming out as spin-offs to those respective titles.

This gave birth to some iconic controllable protagonists with the likes of Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson providing memories for gamers for years to come.

With the huge success that GTA V has had and rumours that have started to escalate surrounding the remastered trilogy, questions are being asked concerning certain platforms.

Is GTA Remastered Trilogy coming to Nintendo Switch?

While it was expected that remasters would be targetted for the likes of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, reports suggested that Nintendo Switch will be getting the next-gen treatment.

This is according to Kotaku (cited by IGN), who revealed that console ports are being prioritised over PC and mobile versions of the game. While many speculated that it would be released before Christmas, many are now saying that 2022 is a realistic timeframe to get the three games ready.

While the Switch is typically renowned for its array of Super Mario, Pokemon and Animal Crossing games, GTA is set to join the fold with modern visuals to the outstanding titles that stole all of the headlines during the 2000s.

This is great news for those gamers and it will be interesting to see how the game differs from the Switch to the next-gen platforms.

