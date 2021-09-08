Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Óscar Valdez has revealed exactly how Saul 'Canelo' Álvarez reacted when he told him that he had failed a drugs test.

Last week, Mike Coppinger revealed on Twitter that Valdez had tested positive for the banned substance phentermine in Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) testing, prior to his mandatory defense against WBC title challenger Robson Conceicao on Saturday night.

However, just days after the news first broke that the Mexican fighter had failed a drugs test, Valdez has been cleared to fight after a ruling made by the Pascua Yaqui Tribe Athletic Commission on Thursday.

Valdez, the WBC super-featherweight champion, has blamed that positive result on drinking a 'herbal tea'. He is currently trained by Eddy Reynoso, who also trains Canelo Álvarez and Ryan Garcia.

And Valdez revealed that Alvarez has even offered him some words of encouragement as he bids to clear his name of any potential wrongdoing.

"We didn’t talk much, just that same day, everybody saw my face when they told me I came back positive," Valdez told ESPN.

"Everybody felt that you know. And I immediately, we immediately stopped training and everybody saw my disappointment.

"I was in shock. He [Canelo] just walks up to me and tells me, you know, ‘Everything’s gonna be alright, the truth is gonna come out.

"You know, don’t worry. We all know the way you work, the way you train, we all know that you’re a clean fighter.'"

Valdez, 30, has also vehemently denied knowingly committing a doping offence, as he insists he prides himself on being a clean athlete.

"I'm not a cheater. Never have been. Never needed it," he added.

"There's no easy way out for me, this is just hard work in the gym. Hours and hours of training. Lots of sacrifice. That's it.

"You come here, you train, you win fights in the gym. You go to a fight, you give it your best. That's the way I am.

"And there goes a lot of people saying, 'You're a cheater. You're using steroids. You came back positive.' It's just, it's heartbreaking for me."

