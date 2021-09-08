Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Liverpool have made an encouraging start to the new Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp's men are unbeaten after three games, having brushed aside Norwich and Burnley before being held to a frustrating 1-1 draw at Anfield by Chelsea last time out.

One of the most high-profile clubs in all of world football, the Reds sell an impressive number of replica shirts each season. Judging by fan reaction to their newly-released third strip, however, it is unlikely that their latest offering will break any sales records.

Inspired by some of the iconic flags of the Kop, the predominantly yellow kit features red and yellow checked trim on the arms and around the collar. The shirt, which is now available for pre-order on the club's official website, will set supporters back £69.95.

Kit manufacturers Nike must have been hoping for a more positive response to the strip, which has been blistered by Liverpool fans on social media since its unveiling on Wednesday morning.

The major issue raised by supporters is that the shirt resembles the uniform worn by staff at a famous fast food chain. You can check out the new kit below, as modelled by Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane.

Twitter has been awash with mentions of Ronald McDonald ever since the clip was made public - and you can't deny the resemblance!

"Announce Ronald," declared one supporter, captioning an image of the famous McDonald's mascot.

Another reply asked: "Does it come with a Happy Meal if you pre-order it?"

"When you’ve got Liverpool away at 3pm, but you’ve got your evening shift at Wimpy at 7pm," joked a further comment.

"This kit is a 2/10," stated a fifth response.

"Hope we don't have to wear it this season," wrote a final unimpressed supporter, summing up the general mood towards the new strip.

In truth, Liverpool won't be wearing the kit all that often. However, by the sounds of it, neither will many of their fans!

