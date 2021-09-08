Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Live in-game finale event announced by Epic

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is coming to a close with Season 8 on the horizon and a live in-game event will celebrate the eagerly anticipated crossover.

Epic Games are getting ready to say goodbye to the alien invasion that has swept across the island over the past 15 weeks and will be looking to ensure that they disappear with a bang.

Typically, the developers of Fortnite like to hold an event that the fans can participate in and is likely to be streamed on many social media platforms such as YouTube and Twitch if players are unable to take part for whatever reason.

The end of Season 7 is no different and arrangements are in place to give gamers the chance to participate in this all-new changing of the guard.

Details of the live in-game event can be found below so keep scrolling down to find out what you can expect this time around.

Fortnite Live In-Game Finale Event

Epic Games have named the event, Operation: Sky Fire and will get underway on 12th September 2021 at 9 pm BST. It will centre around Slone and his plans to end the alien occupation once and for all, with players being encouraged to be online 30 minutes before it begins due to difficulties joining previous events.

Epic added on their official website that you are to join a strike team to help deliver a final message to the aliens on board the Mothership itself

It will be interesting to see how it plays out and ultimately what comes next, with a lot of mystery still shrouding Season 8 at this stage.

