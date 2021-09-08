Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

October 2018 saw two of the greatest fighters in UFC history fight for the first and only time in a record-breaking pay-per-view bout; Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two fighters had animosity leading up to the fight and now three years have passed, it’s clear the drama is still as fiery as ever.

From chaotic press conferences to bus attacks to very personal insults and everything in-between, it's safe to say McGregor and Khabib had, and still have, a rivalry like no other combat sport fighters.

The fight made UFC 229 one of the most memorable and historic events in sporting history; it saw an undefeated 26-0 Khabib face McGregor, who was the first fighter to win titles simultaneously in two divisions.

After Khabib’s win, he lunged out the Octagon to launch an attack on the Irishman’s close friend Dillon Danis. Meanwhile, his team entered the cage to pick a fight with the already defeated McGregor, resulting in UFC president Dana White giving both fighters suspensions and hefty fines.

The fight itself was a blockbuster event. As of June 2021, it tops the list of highest buyrate for UFC events, raking in an incredible 2.4million buys.

However, there’s a moment every viewer missed when watching from home, as the Russian revealed post-fight four words which ‘The Notorious’ shouted to him as he held him in the neck crank submission that would see him win the fight.

“Let me go please,” screamed the Irishman, according to Khabib himself.

Following the fight, in 2019, Khabib was asked on the possibility of a rematch, and he replied: “Honestly I don’t think he wants that fight. How is that so? I beat him up for four rounds. I beat him and choked him and he tapped.

“It was a sign that he didn’t want to be there, ‘let me go please’ and all that. And now he wants the rematch.”

‘The Eagle’ fought only twice after his victory that night; he defeated Dustin Poirier in 2019 and Justin Gaethje in 2020, extending his career record to 29-0 before retiring undefeated in 2021.

