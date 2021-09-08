Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to a new report, neither WWE nor AEW is interested in securing the services of Tessa Blanchard, with the former IMPACT star being described as "nuclear".

Tessa Blanchard is undeniably one of the best women's wrestlers on the market, but is seen as a controversial figure within wrestling after being accused of bullying and racism last year.

Bodyslam.net - who first broke the news of AEW debuting Bryan Danielson at All Out - is reporting that neither WWE or AEW is considering bringing Tessa in at this time.

I spoke with sources about Tessa Blanchard, and the possibility of her showing up on AEW, or even potentially WWE programming. Additionally I was told there currently are no plans for her to appear in either WWE, NXT or AEW. One source added, “She’s nuclear. Nobody wants near her.”

However, one American promotion has been in contact with Tessa Blanchard since her departure from IMPACT Wrestling last year.

Bodyslam.net reports that NWA has been in talks with Tessa Blanchard, which was first reported earlier on this summer.

I was told that the only major American company that has been in talks with her since leaving Impact was the NWA.

The Bodyslam.net reports even claims that a "prominent independent promoter" said that he had to "stay away" signing Tessa Blanchard.

According to the report, the unnamed promoter said that Blanchard is "nuclear right now", explaining that he simply couldn't bring her in to his promotion:

I was also told a few months back while speaking with a prominent independent promoter, and when her name came up he said, “I have to stay away, she’s nuclear right now.”

As of right now, other than the fact it won't be in WWE or AEW, there is no word on what the future holds for Tessa Blanchard. Make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates.

