Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Release Date Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is almost upon and we have all of the information you need regarding when you can get stuck into the new content.

Season 7 has received positive feedback from large segments of the gaming community who thoroughly enjoyed the intergalactic edge that Epic Games opted to go with.

A mass alien invasion was the main narrative with certain additions to the Battle Pass such as Rick Sanchez from the hugely popular Rick & Morty and Superman.

As usual, Season 8 will provide a raft of new content with the favourite anime character Naruto being added to the game for the first time.

Back in Chapter 1, fans were used to Seasons coming around quite quickly, typically every ten weeks. Since Chapter 2 has come out this has changed slightly as players have had to wait longer for new seasons.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Latest News, Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass, Theme, Skins and More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Release Date

With the live in-game event taking place on 12th September 2021, it is expected that Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will get underway on 13th September 2021 with downtime taking place before it officially goes live.

Players will have the opportunity to unlock the full battle pass for 950 V-bucks. If you do not already have the required amount, you can buy 1000 V-bucks in the store for £6.49.

If you feel that you need a bit of a head start, you can get 25 Tiers of the Battle Pass included when you first buy it and it costs 2,800 V-Bucks. That will cost £15.99 for the 2,500 (+300 free) V-Bucks bundle.

Of course, this is optional and you do still have access to the battle pass but without the premium rewards that Epic offer.

Enter the September giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News