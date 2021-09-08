PUBG 13.2 Patch Notes: Everything you need to know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest patch for PUBG has now been released and there are some major changes that have been implemented in the game.

PUBG is now getting the P90 added to care packages as part of the latest update, as well as a Taego specific update with a new pickup truck.

Here is everything you need to know about the new 13.2 Patch for PUBG.

As noted, the P90 is now part of care packages in-game, and here are the full Notes on the addition:

“In this update, we are adding the fan-favourite P90 SMG to Care Packages. The P90 is our first Care Package SMG since the original Tommy Gun, and as such, we made sure it is a worthy addition.

“It comes loaded with its own unique 5.7mm High Powered ammo, which is capable of longer-range combat, unlike our other SMGs. It also comes with a Cheek Pad, Handguard, Laser, and Silencer pre-attached and non-detachable.

NEW WEAPON: P90

Spawns on all maps

Equipped with all attachments right out of the crateSilencer

Laser

50 round magazine

Non-detachable small low profile sight with some magnification

Ammo type5.7mm

Damage: 35

Maximum Effective Range: Up to 300m

Rate of Fire: 1,000 RPM

Taego Updates

“Introducing the new pickup truck, Porter, exclusive on Taego! The Porter is Hyundai Motor Company’s representative commercial truck, which was first introduced in 1977.”

Drivetrain: All-Wheel Drive

Maximum number of passengers: Four

Trunk System is available and the capacity is 400

Maximum Speed: 130 km/h

HP: 1,200

Porter replaces the UAZ

Trunk System

With the new Porter pickup truck comes the new Trunk System. Here is what the development team had to say about the new feature:

“With the Trunk System, you can maximize the acquisition of items for victory on Taego. Use the compartment of the Porter to load various items and take them out when needed. If the vehicle gets blown up, all the items in the compartment will also be destroyed.

“Any item that can be placed in your inventory and weapons, helmets, vests, backpacks can be loaded into the Trunk.

“However, due to the weight of weapons, helmets, vests, and bags, it may not be possible to load large quantities.

“Only available on Taego with Porter vehicles.

“The Trunk system can be accessed with the interaction key when not onboard. When onboard, it can be accessed by opening the inventory.

“All items in the compartment will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed.

“The compartment of the vehicle does not belong to one person. Anyone can load and take out items.

“When a weapon with attachments is placed in the trunk, attachment weight is added and loaded into the trunk with attachments attached.”

Check out the full Patch Notes from the official PUBG website.

