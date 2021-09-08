Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The fallout from the 2022 World Cup Qualifier between Argentina and Brazil continues.

Following on from the chaotic scenes that saw Brazilian health officials look to escort Argentina's Premier League contingent from the pitch amid concerns over isolation protocols, English clubs have been dealt a blow.

Indeed, as per Sky Sports, eight Brazilian players will be prevented from playing for their clubs this weekend.

As the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Leeds United were not released, a five-day, post-international break bam has been invoked, covering the period of September 10th-14th.

The decision was taken after English teams refused to allow their players to fly over to South America as people returning from red-list countries into England would then have to isolate for ten days.

Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker of Liverpool are unable to feature, along with Gabriel Jesus and Ederson of Manchester City.

Leeds United's Raphina, Manchester United's Fred and Chelsea's Thiago Silva have also been impacted by the decision, with the latter two also likely to miss the first Champions League game of the season in midweek.

Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez have suffered the same treatment after missing games for Paraguay and Mexico respectively.

Given the difficulties of travel in the world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the notion of allowing players to move around the globe in the midst of a season is certainly a debatable subject.

Still, respective FAs are clearly desperate to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and, after taking such action, it will be fascinating to see how the next international break plays out.

With the World Cup just over a year away, expect more club vs country debates to emerge over the coming weeks and months.

