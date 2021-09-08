Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Big news for WWE fans who also like Dancing With The Stars, as The Miz has been officially announced for the newest series.

WWE announced the news with a post on its official website this afternoon, confirming that the WWE Raw star is going to be one of the celebrities taking part in the 30th season of the show.

The A-Lister is officially making ABC's 30th season of "Dancing With The Stars" Must-See TV. The Miz was announced as one of the upcoming celebrity contestants on "Good Morning America." The two-time Grand Slam Champion will compete alongside Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, "The Bachelor" Matt James, actress/singer JoJo Siwa and more.= "The next title I'm after? The Mirror Ball Trophy!" The Miz said. Don't miss The Miz's fancy footwork in the "Dancing With The Stars" season premiere on Monday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

The Miz has missed the last two episodes of WWE Raw, which caught many being by surprise, especially considering he turned on John Morrison on his last appearance on the red brand.

The Miz and John Morrison were slated to go one-on-one on the August 30 episode of Monday Night Raw, but the match didn't end up happening, with The Miz reportedly not even backstage for the show.

As of right now, the reason why The Miz has missed the last two episodes of Monday Night Raw is unknown, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on that front.

It's also unclear whether or not The Miz is going to be missing any episodes of Monday Night Raw due to his Dancing With The Stars commitments, with the show set to premiere in under two weeks.

The premiere is set for September 20, so you have to suspect that, given that's on a Monday, The Miz will be missing at least one episode of Monday Night Raw this month.

You can catch Monday Night Raw live over here in the UK every week on BT Sport.

