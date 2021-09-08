Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, through his representatives, is exploring his options outside of Old Trafford, a source told GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday.

What's the latest transfer news concerning Jesse Lingard?

Reports claim the 28-year-old said no to a new contract renewal in August due to fears over his playing time at the club.

Lingard, 28, is believed to earn £75,000-a-week at the Theatre of Dreams, which works out approximately at £3.9 million-per-year.

The England international will now be able to arrange a pre-contract with other clubs from January and could decide to leave his boyhood club next summer for free.

And now Lingard has granted his agents permission to start talking to other teams about a possible transfer, a source close to the player confirmed.

"Jesse hasn't completely ruled out staying at Old Trafford," the source today told GIVEMESPORT.

"He still hopes to be a part of Solskjaer's squad in the future.

"However, he has told his team to explore other options as well, as he wants to be playing far more regularly than he has been previously.

"I've heard clubs like Villa, Leicester and West Ham have all been mentioned as possible destinations."

ENTER GIVEAWAY

How did Jesse Lingard get on during the international break?

Having so far been overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in favour of Paul Pogba and Jadon Sancho, Lingard understandably went into the international break with a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

And boy did he deliver.

Preferred to Raheem Sterling on the right wing, Lingard repaid the faith shown in him by Gareth Southgate by bagging a brace and setting up another as the Three Lions ran riot over Andorra in their World Cup qualifier at Wembley on Sunday.

1 of 12 When did Cristiano Ronaldo make his debut for Manchester United? 2002 2003 2005 2007

What has Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about Jesse Lingard?

Back at home, however, it has been a completely different story.

Lingard made a brief appearance as a substitute against Southampton, before being left on the bench for the entirety of the away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite this recent snub however, Solskjaer insists that Lingard still has 'a big part to play' in his plans for the future.

"I think Jesse's first priority is to get into our team, whenever your employer is Manchester United that's your first priority, it always is," the Norwegian recently told The Mirror.

Manchester United to sign Declan Rice!? Find out the latest transfer news on The Football Terrace...

"We together can have great moments.

"As a manager, with players and a squad, live I've got now, it's difficult to say this weekend you're not playing.

"I've got to leave players out of the starting XI and squad. They all have to remember they're gonna play a part if we're gonna be successful.

"Jesse's back to fitness played really well in the behind-closed-doors game, come back in good shape, he's got a big part to play."

United return to action following the international break against Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

However with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo it remains to be seen whether Lingard will feature this weekend at Old Trafford.

Read more: Cristiano Ronaldo shirt sales: Fans spend £32.5m in the first 12 hours

News Now - Sport News