Doudrop talks being 'super scared' ahead of meeting with Vince McMahon

Speaking in a recent interview, WWE Raw star Doudrop has opened up about being "super scared" ahead of her meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon earlier this year.

In an interview with The Metro, Doudrop (formerly Piper Niven) spoke about meeting Vince McMahon just before her transition from NXT UK to Monday Night Raw.

Doudrop said that she was "super scared" about meeting McMahon, but said that the interaction was "super cool", with Vince even laughing and applauding:

“I met him on the first day that I got to Raw and I was super scared because obviously I’ve been a wrestling fan for the majority of my life. He was super cool, he just said, ‘Welcome to Raw, so glad that you could come over, we’re gonna have a lot fun with your character’. I was like, ‘Oh good, I like to have fun, I consider myself a professional play fighter’, and he was just (laughing and applauding).

Beyond their first interaction, Doudrop explained that Vince McMahon is always "super happy" with her segments on Monday Night Raw, noting that she's going to keep impressing the boss:

“So that was a really cool experience! He’s always super happy with me when I come back and seems to absolutely love it when I kill people so I’m just gonna keep doing that!”

Doudrop was brought to the main roster to be the protégé to Eva Marie, but the pair have now split up, with Doudrop set to continue life on Monday Night Raw as a singles star.

Doudrop challenged Eva Marie to a future match on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, so that seems to be something that WWE is building towards over the coming weeks.

You can watch every episode of Monday Night Raw to continue to see what WWE does with Doudrop live here in the UK on BT Sport.

