Conor McGregor and Arianny Celeste brilliantly shut down Khabib after ring girl jibes

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste has expertly shut down former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov after the Russian made a string of controversial comments about ring girls.

The retired fighter labelled ring girls as “useless” and claimed they have no purpose.

"Look, I don't want to offend anyone, ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts," he said.

"What is their purpose? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen. I realise that is a history. History knows many mistakes.

"We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look at the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion."

Responding to these comments, long-time ring girl Celeste has now had her say. Having made her debut as an Octagon girl in 2006, she has since modelled for the likes of Sports Illustrated.

Celeste posted a video on her Instagram, detailing how she’s learned to ignore the negativity which often surrounds her profession.

"I've worked over 15 years in this industry and learned it's easier just to simply NOT CARE," she emphasised.

"For 15 years we have been more than just ring girls - we have dedicated time in promoting UFC and showing love and time to our die-hard fans through touring the world and personal appearances.

"And while the world is very different right now, I can still feel that energy and love every time we have a show with an audience.

"It's taken me 15 years of hard work, dedication, and time to be a badass, independent, wealthy female.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

"A real estate investor and owner of not just 1 but 3 homes/properties one located in LA -which is expensive AF.

"And a female who is not afraid to take risks and build for my future.

"You can call us useless, but to people like me who have worked this hard, it slips right off my shoulders.

"My life is too good to be unhappy. You don't have to like me, but you will respect me.

"Last but not least, please tell me why reporters and have nothing better to talk about than the ring girls? There has to be way better things to ask about!!”

Khabib’s rival Conor McGregor also got involved in the debate and posted a meme on social media poking fun at his nemesis.

This led Brittney Palmer, another Octagon girl to weigh in on the argument as well. Palmer, who is a former Ringcard Girl of the Year, replied to McGregor’s Tweet by writing: “Hahaha sorry not sorry!”

Khabib may well be an undefeated fighter and one of the greatest UFC competitors of all time, but it seems he’s lost the war of words on this one at least.

News Now - Sport News