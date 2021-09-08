Overwatch 2: Release Date, Characters, News, Trailer, Price and Everything you Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fans have been waiting for Overwatch 2 for quite some time, and at one point it was believed that the game would never see the light of day.

It was confirmed that an ‘early build’ of Overwatch 2 would be used in the 2022 Overwatch League, giving fans the first bit of good news around the new title in quite some time.

With the hype now starting to grow again for Overwatch 2, here is all of the latest news, rumours, leaks and everything you need to know.

Latest News

It was confirmed in early September 2021 that the Overwatch League in 2022 would be played on an ‘early build’ of Overwatch 2.

Release Date

The actual release date is not yet known for Overwatch 2. We’re expecting that the date will be around mid to late 2022, but we will update as and when we know.

Whenever Blizzard do decide to release the full retail version of the game, it will likely already have been extensively tested by the pro players in the official league, due to the 2022 iteration of the tournament being played on an ‘early build.’

Characters

The cinematic trailer that was released way back in 2019 indicated that the mainstay characters/heroes from the original game will be returning with graphical updates. Sojourn and Echo are the two Heroes that are expected to be added to the new title.

Trailer

Check out the original cinematic trailer for Overwatch 2 that was released back in 2019 below. Blizzard had the following caption with the video, alluding to the lore that will be part of the new game. They wrote: “Stand together. When Null Sector attacks, Winston assembles a small strike team to fend off the invasion.

“But as hope begins to fade, the team must stand together to overcome the odds”

Price

The price for Overwatch 2 has not been officially confirmed, but it will be a full retail release for around £59.99 for the standard edition of the game.

