Away from the Octagon, Conor McGregor is a man that likes to flaunt his wares to those that are fans of his, and perhaps most importantly, those that aren't.

His watch collection, in particular, would leave many a timepiece owner green with envy and the latest item from his portfolio is no different.

Whilst The Notorious One continues to lick his physical and metaphorical wounds after defeat to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight back in July at UFC 264, the Irishman has nevertheless sent a gentle reminder of his superior wealth, flashing one of his prized possessions on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Dubliner posed with his full gold Rolex Yacht-Master II, which is thought to have set him back around $50k, believed also to be the biggest one of the brand.

"The biggest Rolex there is," McGregor bragged with glee in a post.

"The yacht master 2. A 44mm size face. Full gold. A solid gold beast with a white face. This one takes me back. Timeless!"

McGregor's liking for personal bling is no secret, indeed, the 33-year-old now possibly has enough watches to open up his own emporium.

It was before his first defeat to Poirier at UFC 257, however, that the former lightweight champion made his most expensive acquisition to date, laying a cool one-million-plus dollars for a Jacob & Co’s Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette.

McGregor is, of course, still recovering from a broken tibia sustained against his Louisianan foe, but once more, his private toy collection appears to be his own source of therapy.

Without a win in MMA since 2017, whilst McGregor's career appears to be at a crossroads, the Irishman will likely never be a wallflower in public.

His penchant for shiny new things will put pay to that.

