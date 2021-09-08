Call of Duty Vanguard: Image Reveals Ammo Mods For The STG44

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Vanguard is just under two months away and an image has surfaced revealing all the ammo mods for the STG44.

Following the multiplayer reveal on Tuesday 8th September 2021, many across the gaming community could see that the assault rifle will be one of the most powerful in the game.

It looks to have a quick fire-rate and this helps it deliver a lot of damage quickly. No doubt it will be the go-to gun many will use when the game is released.

The upcoming game, set in World War II, is receiving a lot of praise, and no doubt many will be trying to get the game when it immediately releases.

Image Reveals Ammo Mods For The STG44 in Call of Duty Vanguard

Thanks to the multiplayer reveal, we have a lot more content to talk about and discuss and this latest news was provided by TheMW2Ghost on Twitter.

In the image tweeted, we can see that there will be an abundance of ammo mods for the STG44. There are seven ammo mods and they are:

Subsonic

FMJ Rounds

Frangible

Armour Piercing

Incendiary

Lengthened

Hollow Point

The first three were already unlocked but the image also revealed what level is required to unlock some of these mods.

Armour Piercing: Level 33

Incendiary: Level 44

Lengthened: Level 56

Hollow Point: Level 62

We also saw the details behind the Subsonic mod, as the image revealed that the rounds when this is attached are quieter and allow for greater stealth.

What was also seen in the image is the fact that you could equip ten attachments to your weapons, this is a lot more than the five you are allowed to use at one go in Black Ops Cold War.

The image has provided us with a lot of information and no doubt more will surface on social media in the near future.

Excitement is at an all time high for the release of Call of Duty Vanguard and now we just have to hope that it meets the expectations of the gaming community.

