Far Cry 6: Ubisoft confirms whether there will be a free next-generation upgrade

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release of Far Cry 6 is imminent and we have finally got some confirmation from Ubisoft developers on whether there will be a free next-generation upgrade.

The issue some gaming companies are having is that some gamers are buying games on the old generation consoles like the PS4, but are wanting to upgrade their games to next-generation editions when they get the new consoles.

The latest game in the franchise is due to be released on Thursday 7th October 2021, and excitement is building across the gaming community.

The upcoming first-person shooter game in the franchise will be released on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

Read More: Far Cry 6: UK Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, Review And Everything You Need To Know

Ubisoft confirms whether there will be a free next-generation upgrade for Far Cry 6

A lot of games have received a fair bit of criticism due to the fact that they have not allowed free next-generation upgrades and have made customers have to buy the game again if they wanted to upgrade.

Gaming fans who love the Far Cry franchise and are excited for the release of Far Cry 6 will be delighted to hear that there will be a free next-generation upgrade available for the game. This has been confirmed by the developers Ubisoft.

This is very good news and shows that the developers do care a lot about the community and their requests. The news will definitely see the game rise in popularity.

A lot has already been revealed around the game, and players were recently treated to a great trailer.

Read More: Far Cry 6: World Premiere Trailer Revealed by Ubisoft

With a month until release, we will probably not see a lot more new information revealed as Ubisoft will be wanting to keep some things a surprise.

Hopefully Far Cry 6 is just as good as the other games in the franchise and if it is, we are definitely in for a great game to play over the winter period.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News