Play FIFA 22 for money and prizes with Stakester

The release date of FIFA 22 is just around the corner and excitement is reaching fever pitch. But, did you know you could use your FIFA skills to play for a chance of winning money and prizes on Stakester?

EA Sports' FIFA is one of the biggest gaming franchises in the world and millions purchase the game each year. No matter what we promised ourselves while raging last year, deep down we know that we’ll be loading up FIFA 22 come the 1st of October (or earlier if you've pre-ordered!).

Game modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Clubs will no doubt continue to dominate the FIFA landscape. But, what if there was a different way to play? What if you could actually win money and prizes playing FIFA instead of spending your hard-earned cash on FIFA points and expensive editions of FIFA 22?

Play FIFA 22 for Money and Prizes

Stakester will allow you to play FIFA 22 and all of your other favourite games, but there’s a twist – you can put your hard-earned skills to good use and take home money and prizes for beating your opponent! Stakester’s app is also multi-platform and includes PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, so there's something for every player, meaning everyone can get involved.

FIFA 22 Online Tournaments

Playing FIFA Online Tournaments are a good way of really testing your skills against other like-minded FIFA players who are also looking to win money and prizes while playing their favourite game. As FIFA 22 leaks continue to dominate the gaming community, now’s the time to start planning who you plan to build your team around in order to boost your chances of success in FIFA 22 Online Tournaments.

Something tells us Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be a popular player amongst competitive FIFA 22 players this year and having him in your team when competing on Stakester will no doubt boost your chances of winning money and prizes.

The Stakester Prize Store

This up-and-coming app has completely reinvented video gaming for money; they allow you to compete against real people to win cash and prizes. Win or lose, you'll earn Gems, which can be redeemed in their prize store for items such as Spotify memberships, gaming equipment and even Peloton bikes – these will be delivered straight to your door!

The more you play, the more Gems you earn, so there’s no end to the number of prizes you can redeem! Stakester doesn’t limit the number of times you can redeem an item either – so if you wanted to redeem a month’s Netflix subscription 12 times, there’s nothing stopping you!

How to play Stakester:

1. Download the app

2. Select your game and prize

3. Play and verify your result

Games on offer

You'll be able to use the app to compete against other players on EA Sports' FIFA 22 as soon as it launches, but here is what else they have on offer in the meantime:

● FIFA 21: it's about this time of year that FIFA takes a turn for the worst – world-class and memorable players seem to be in every pack on Ultimate Team and you've probably taken your Career Mode League 2 team to Champions League glory by now as well! But now you can add the excitement back into the game by playing for a new reward.

● Warzone: if you fancy a change of pace and want to get the adrenaline flowing, you can load up and drop into an action-packed 1v1 kill race on the Stakester app.

● Rocket League: you can take part in high-octane action in this game. Combine your FIFA skills with your racing skills to emerge victoriously!

The Stakester app also offers other games like Overwatch, Dota 2, League of Legends and many more.

More than just an app

Stakester isn't just about competing in a 1v1 match on the app, they have also recently started to offer tournaments. The most recent was a free-to-enter Rocket League tournament run through their discord channel – the winner took home $50 and a Turtle Beach headset! You can expect them to be hosting lots of tournaments in the near future, so keep an eye out so you can enter to win some great prizes.

Away from the competition side of Stakester, they have their very own blog where they post about everything from FIFA's latest leaks like Volta football's arcade, to their very own experiments about gaming and health.

To top it all off, Stakester's exciting social media presence across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok is always growing, so head over and get involved in their exciting community!

