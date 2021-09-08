Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition: What will you get for your money?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The developers of Dying Light 2 have revealed that their latest creation will come as an impressive Collector's Edition upon release.

Techland, the Polish gaming organisation, have been hard at work in creating their first expansion from the first game that large segments of the gaming community loved.

While zombie survival games have been part of a popular trend over the past 10 years, Dying Light turned out to be unique in its own right by giving the player parkour skills and with combat being largely melee-based.

While many top titles have offered similar Collector's Editions over the years, Techland are attempting to go above and beyond to satisfy some of the biggest fans that they have, with cool-looking items, exclusive skins and weapon charms that others will not be able to obtain.

Enough talk! Keep scrolling down to find out what you will get if you purchase the Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition.

Read more: Dying Light 2: Release Date, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, Pre-Order, Collector's Edition And Everything You Need To Know

Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition

A limited Collector's Edition for Dying Light 2 will be made available for more of the hardcore fans of the series.

The following items are set to be included in the package:

"Legendary" skin pack

Exclusive weapon charms

Wallpapers

Digital comics

Digital Soundtrack

Digital Artbook

Story DLC 1

Artbook hard copy

UV flashlight

Map of the City

Three postcards

"Voice of the City" sticker pack

Thank you letter from creative director

Collector's Edition box

We found that you can order the Collector's Edition for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One from Amazon for £199.99, which will include free delivery if you are an Amazon Prime member.

However, if that sounds like it is maybe a bit above your budget, there are other versions of Dying Light 2 that you can obtain.

Read more: Dying Light 2: How can I pre-order?

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News