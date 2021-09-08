Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Download Size Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded is soon upon us and we have the important information around the download size for the update.

The reloaded update will allow gamers to play with a new blade, try out two new game modes, use a new operator and a lot more.

The update will be released on Thursday 9th September 2021 and for those in the United Kingdom, it should be available early in the morning around 8AM-10AM.

In order to play Warzone, you will have to download the update as soon as possible and the time it takes to complete the update varies depending on how good your internet is.

Read More: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Release Date, Operators, Weapons, New Game Modes, and All You Need To Know

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Download Size

The update downloaded sizes have been a very discussed topic throughout the course of Warzone.

Some of the past updates have been so big that it has caused many players to delete other games in order to download the Warzone update.

Therefore, players do need to know in advance how much space is required to download the reloaded update.

Lately these types of updates have been around 8-15GB and with the amount of new content Reloaded is bringing to Warzone, we expect the upcoming update to be around a similar size.

In the last reloaded update back in season 4, we saw a huge action movie event around Rambo and Die Hard, and famous buildings from the movie were brought into Verdansk.

With the upcoming release of Call of Duty Vanguard, we are not expecting to see such a huge event during the reloaded update.

Many players are very excited for this update as they hope it will put an end to a lot of the hackers currently ruining the battle royale experience in Verdansk. Great news was recently revealed telling fans that Vanguard would be bringing in an anti-cheat. For now we will just have to wait.

Hopefully the update should only take players around 20 minutes to an hour to download. We are unsure if there will be any map changes, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see some things move around or change in Verdansk.

Enter the September Giveaway to win a PS5

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News