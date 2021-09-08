Valorant: September 2021 Win Rates, Rank Distribution, Top Agents in Competitive, Maps in Competitive and more
August 2021 saw some big changes in the Valorant meta and this has affected all of the statistics coming out of competitive play.
Patches 3.03 and 3.04 were both released in August, and featured changes to Agents KAY-O, Cypher and also some big changes to Viper.
We’ve compiled information from ValorBuff to outline who players are picking, who is getting the best win rates and who is dominating the Valorant Meta.
Rank Distribution
Here are the rank distribution percentages for the player base across August/Early September 2021:
- Iron: 12.34%
- Bronze: 25.01%
- Silver: 33.20%
- Gold: 17.70%
- Platinum: 7.17%
- Diamond: 3.14%
- Immortal: 1.32%
- Radiant: 0.32%
Top Agents in Competitive
KILLJOY
- Pick Rate: 35.1%
- Win Rate: 56.6%
- First Blood: 12.1%
- K/D Ratio: 0.97
RAZE
- Pick Rate: 37.7%
- Win Rate: 50.4%
- First Blood: 12.8%
- K/D Ratio: 1.02
VIPER
- Pick Rate: 25%
- Win Rate: 49.6%
- First Blood: 13.1%
- K/D Ratio: 0.96
SKYE
- Pick Rate: 25%
- Win Rate: 49.6%
- First Blood: 13.4%
- K/D Ratio: 0.94
BRIMSTONE
- Pick Rate: 21.2%
- Win Rate: 48.4%
- First Blood: 13.7%
- K/D Ratio: 0.94
ASTRA
- Pick Rate: 6%
- Win Rate: 48.2%
- First Blood: 12.8%
- K/D Ratio: 1.00
Maps in Competitive
ASCENT
- Attacker Win: 48.3%
- Defender Win: 51.7%
- Matches Played: 17.5%
BIND
- Attacker Win: 48.6%
- Defender Win: 51.4%
- Matches Played: 17.4%
BREEZE
- Attacker Win: 51.5%
- Defender Win: 48.5%
- Matches Played: 14%
HAVEN
- Attacker Win: 51.2%
- Defender Win: 48.8%
- Matches Played: 17.3%
ICEBOX
- Attacker Win: 51.3%
- Defender Win: 48.7%
- Matches Played: 16.7%
SPLIT
- Attacker Win: 48.5%
- Defender Win: 51.5%
- Matches Played: 17.2%
Top Weapons in Competitive
VANDAL
- Rifle
- Cost: 2,900
- Total Kills: 32.5%
- Average Kill Distance: 19.51m
- Fire Mode: Primary 92%, Secondary 8%
- Head Shot: 22.7%
- Body Shot: 69.1%
- Leg Shot: 8.2%
PHANTOM
- Rifle
- Cost: 2,900
- Total Kills: 19%
- Average Kill Distance: 17.26m
- Fire Mode: Primary 92.1%, Secondary 6.4%
- Head Shot: 20.3%
- Body Shot: 70.5%
- Leg Shot: 9.2%
SPECTRE
- SMG
- Cost: 1,600
- Total Kills: 11.2%
- Average Kill Distance: 14.41m
- Fire Mode: Primary 92.1%, Secondary 7.9%
- Head Shot: 15.5%
- Body Shot: 73.7%
- Leg Shot: 10.9%
GHOST
- Sidearm
- Cost: 500
- Total Kills: 6.5%
- Average Kill Distance: 17.54m
- Fire Mode: 100% Primary, Secondary 0%
- Head Shot: 25.9%
- Body Shot: 67.3%
- Leg Shot: 6.8%
CLASSIC
- Sidearm
- Cost: 0
- Total Kills: 5.1%
- Average Kill Distance: 13.73m
- Fire Mode: Primary 61.8%, Secondary 38.1%
- Head Shot: 23%
- Body Shot: 69.5%
- Leg Shot: 7.4%
