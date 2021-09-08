Valorant: September 2021 Win Rates, Rank Distribution, Top Agents in Competitive, Maps in Competitive and more

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

August 2021 saw some big changes in the Valorant meta and this has affected all of the statistics coming out of competitive play.

Patches 3.03 and 3.04 were both released in August, and featured changes to Agents KAY-O, Cypher and also some big changes to Viper.

We’ve compiled information from ValorBuff to outline who players are picking, who is getting the best win rates and who is dominating the Valorant Meta.

Rank Distribution

Here are the rank distribution percentages for the player base across August/Early September 2021:

Iron: 12.34%

Bronze: 25.01%

Silver: 33.20%

Gold: 17.70%

Platinum: 7.17%

Diamond: 3.14%

Immortal: 1.32%

Radiant: 0.32%

Top Agents in Competitive

KILLJOY

Pick Rate: 35.1%

Win Rate: 56.6%

First Blood: 12.1%

K/D Ratio: 0.97

RAZE

Pick Rate: 37.7%

Win Rate: 50.4%

First Blood: 12.8%

K/D Ratio: 1.02

VIPER

Pick Rate: 25%

Win Rate: 49.6%

First Blood: 13.1%

K/D Ratio: 0.96

SKYE

Pick Rate: 25%

Win Rate: 49.6%

First Blood: 13.4%

K/D Ratio: 0.94

BRIMSTONE

Pick Rate: 21.2%

Win Rate: 48.4%

First Blood: 13.7%

K/D Ratio: 0.94

ASTRA

Pick Rate: 6%

Win Rate: 48.2%

First Blood: 12.8%

K/D Ratio: 1.00

Maps in Competitive

ASCENT

Attacker Win: 48.3%

Defender Win: 51.7%

Matches Played: 17.5%

BIND

Attacker Win: 48.6%

Defender Win: 51.4%

Matches Played: 17.4%

BREEZE

Attacker Win: 51.5%

Defender Win: 48.5%

Matches Played: 14%

HAVEN

Attacker Win: 51.2%

Defender Win: 48.8%

Matches Played: 17.3%

ICEBOX

Attacker Win: 51.3%

Defender Win: 48.7%

Matches Played: 16.7%

SPLIT

Attacker Win: 48.5%

Defender Win: 51.5%

Matches Played: 17.2%

Top Weapons in Competitive

VANDAL

Rifle

Cost: 2,900

Total Kills: 32.5%

Average Kill Distance: 19.51m

Fire Mode: Primary 92%, Secondary 8%

Head Shot: 22.7%

Body Shot: 69.1%

Leg Shot: 8.2%

PHANTOM

Rifle

Cost: 2,900

Total Kills: 19%

Average Kill Distance: 17.26m

Fire Mode: Primary 92.1%, Secondary 6.4%

Head Shot: 20.3%

Body Shot: 70.5%

Leg Shot: 9.2%

SPECTRE

SMG

Cost: 1,600

Total Kills: 11.2%

Average Kill Distance: 14.41m

Fire Mode: Primary 92.1%, Secondary 7.9%

Head Shot: 15.5%

Body Shot: 73.7%

Leg Shot: 10.9%

GHOST

Sidearm

Cost: 500

Total Kills: 6.5%

Average Kill Distance: 17.54m

Fire Mode: 100% Primary, Secondary 0%

Head Shot: 25.9%

Body Shot: 67.3%

Leg Shot: 6.8%

CLASSIC

Sidearm

Cost: 0

Total Kills: 5.1%

Average Kill Distance: 13.73m

Fire Mode: Primary 61.8%, Secondary 38.1%

Head Shot: 23%

Body Shot: 69.5%

Leg Shot: 7.4%

