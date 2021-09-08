FIFA 22 Pro Clubs: Trailer showcases new fully customisable options

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs promises to be more customisable than ever before after EA's latest trailer showcased some all-new features within the game mode.

While large segments of the gaming community have their own preferred game mode within the hugely successful franchise such as Ultimate Team and Career Mode, Pro Clubs is right up there in terms of popularity among players.

EA have been slowly revealing their poker hand in terms of what players can expect from this game mode. Listed on their official website, they have included that the following options will be fully customisable:

Kit & Crest

Ball

Home Stadium

Club Nickname (Commentary Name)

Tifo

Stadium Theme (Banners)

Stadium Colour

Seat Colour

Pitch Line Colour

Pitch Wear

Pitch Colour

Pitch Pattern

Net Pattern

Net Shape

Net Meshing

Goal Song

Crowd Chants

While this may seem like a mouth-watering prospect for some, they have gone into more detail on this basis and the concept of levelling your player up in Pro Clubs.

The developers stated that their main goal "is to make it easier to connect and play with your friends" by "refreshing Virtual Pro progression and providing new team customisation options."

FIFA 22 Pro Clubs

EA published their latest trailer on their official Twitter account with just weeks to go until FIFA 22 officially hits the shelves, highlighting four main categories in the process:

Drop in with friends

Club Customisation

Player Growth System

Perks and Archetypes

Players got a brief insight into the new Pro Clubs interface which shows that friends can, quite simply, be dropped into games with just a push of a button. Whether it is that effective when FIFA 22 is launched - remains to be seen.

We were also treated to the levels of customisations that players can go to in order to get the look on the pitch that they want. Also, licensed kit templates from Nike and Adidas can also be used as well as a variety of different colours and designs.

This goes further with stadium design where you can change the colour of the seats, grass pattern and even the colour of the goal nets.

Finally, the perks and archetypes system showcased how gamers can acquire XP based on their attacking and defensive performances - as well as their overall match rating. As well as this, development trees have been added, similar to what we've seen in F1 2021, where you can take full control of your player's progression from amateur to a world class footballer.

You can find the full trailer that EA released here.

