Call of Duty Vanguard: Two Field Upgrades Revealed

Call of Duty Vanguard had a huge multiplayer reveal on Tuesday 7th September 2021 and eagle-eyed fans spotted two field upgrades during the livestream.

There will be an abundance of field upgrades in Vanguard, and a lot we probably won’t find out until the game is fully released.

A lot of perks and weapons have been revealed and leaked, so we hope something similar will happen when we get field upgrades.

The full game will be released on Friday 5th November 2021 and with this date only a couple of months away, excitement is building massively.

Field Upgrade Revealed for Call of Duty Vanguard

For those who do not know, Field Upgrades have been in the Call of Duty franchise for many years now.

They are another piece of equipment that you can assign to your class that runs on a cooldown system.

Luckily for players , TheMW2Ghost took an image of the field upgrades and posted it on Twitter to give us more information on them.

The image was actually focused on one Field Upgrade in particular called the Field Mic, but MW2Ghost also spotted an image showing the Tactical Insertion.

Many players will already know what the Tactical Insertion is as it has been around for a while. Basically players can put down a flare and when they die they will respawn where the flare is placed.

The Field Mic is new, but we were able to see a description of it from the image on Twitter. The Field Mic reveals nearby enemy movement on the minimap and this could be very useful.

These two Field Upgrades will both be used quite heavily in the game, and it will be intriguing to see what other ones will be in Vanguard and if they will become more popular than the two recently revealed.

